DECAL offering free meals to youth this summer

The state’s Department of Early Care and Learning (DECAL) announced Friday that free meals are available for children 18 and under throughout the state, through a Summer Food Service Program funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The program provides access to free meals in low-income areas during the summer months.

In Glynn County, the program has set up sites through the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeast Georgia.

Those centers include the Elizabeth F. Correll Teen Center, Glynn Middle Hurricane Unit, Glynnvilla Boys & Girls Club, McIntyre Court Boys & Girls Club, St. Simons Boys & Girls Club, Terrill Thomas Boys & Girls Club, The Club at Jane Macon, The Club at Needwood and The Club at Risley.

All sites can be located by calling 1-866-348-6479 or by texting “Summer Meals” to 97779.

More from this section

Artist opens exhibit on Jekyll Island

Artist opens exhibit on Jekyll Island

Since moving to the area nearly two years ago, Catherine Hillis has come to relish the peace and quiet of the Golden Isles. St. Simons Island has become her sanctuary where she retreats from a busy life filled with painting and travel.

+3
Beach Week 2019 kicks off on Jekyll Island

Beach Week 2019 kicks off on Jekyll Island

The state Department of Natural Resources kicked off Beach Week on Monday, educating visitors to Jekyll Island on the importance of protecting coastal habitats with activities and demonstrations.

SPLOST oversight committee releases progress report

SPLOST oversight committee releases progress report

The Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax 2016 Citizens’ Oversight Committee released its first report this month on the progress local government agencies have made on their SPLOST 2016 projects, and not all are pleased with the result.