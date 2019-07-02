DECAL offering free meals to youth this summer
The state’s Department of Early Care and Learning (DECAL) announced Friday that free meals are available for children 18 and under throughout the state, through a Summer Food Service Program funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The program provides access to free meals in low-income areas during the summer months.
In Glynn County, the program has set up sites through the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeast Georgia.
Those centers include the Elizabeth F. Correll Teen Center, Glynn Middle Hurricane Unit, Glynnvilla Boys & Girls Club, McIntyre Court Boys & Girls Club, St. Simons Boys & Girls Club, Terrill Thomas Boys & Girls Club, The Club at Jane Macon, The Club at Needwood and The Club at Risley.
All sites can be located by calling 1-866-348-6479 or by texting “Summer Meals” to 97779.