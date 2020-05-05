The death toll continues to climb in Ware County, where 12 people have now died from COVID-19.

Tina Kicklighter, a spokeswoman with Satilla Memorial Hospital in Waycross, said there are currently three COVID-positive patients, and it appears the surge in patients has calmed down in Ware County.

“Since early April, we have seen a huge improvement as the number of new positive cases has been declining,” she said. “We are getting back to the regular business of taking excellent care of our patients.”

Things were much different two months ago.

“Since the first weeks in March, we have had 246 patients under investigation for COVID-19,” Kicklighter said. “Of those, 182 were negative, 57 were positive and seven are pending results. Of those positive patients, 42 have been discharged and three are currently inpatients.”

Staff has been “amazing” under difficult circumstances, she said.

The good news is the hospital is well stocked to treat patients and never had to ask for help.

“As part of HCA Healthcare, we have access to important resources from around the country,” she said.

“We have the PPE we need to care for patients now and into the future. While we were prepared for a surge of COVID-19 patients, we did not see that.”

The hospital will continue to take the necessary precautions to keep patients and staff safe, she said.

“Memorial Satilla is and always has been a safe place to get medical care,” Kicklighter said.

“We continue to take unprecedented precautions to ensure the safety of everyone who comes to our facility, including screening everyone for COVID-19 symptoms before they enter the hospital, performing temperature checks on all employees and physicians, giving everyone a mask as they enter the hospital and requiring that they wear it, and limiting visitors.”

More from this section

Quality sets door company apart

Quality sets door company apart

Susan and Gene Walker have owned Overhead Door Co. of Brunswick since 1994 and are a hometown family run business. The company is well-known for its garage door sales, installation and service, but they offer so much more. They also specialize in the sales and installation of custom entry do…

+3
Jekyll Island reopening facilities in phases

Jekyll Island reopening facilities in phases

Jekyll Island anticipates an increase in visitors as shelter-in-place orders are lifted for many around the state, and the island began this weekend implementing new protocols and changing some operations for visitors’ safety.

Veterans park open to the public

Veterans park open to the public

Just in time for the lifting of a statewide stay-at-home order, Glynn County announced that the new veterans memorial park in downtown Brunswick is open for public enjoyment.