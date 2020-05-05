The death toll continues to climb in Ware County, where 12 people have now died from COVID-19.
Tina Kicklighter, a spokeswoman with Satilla Memorial Hospital in Waycross, said there are currently three COVID-positive patients, and it appears the surge in patients has calmed down in Ware County.
“Since early April, we have seen a huge improvement as the number of new positive cases has been declining,” she said. “We are getting back to the regular business of taking excellent care of our patients.”
Things were much different two months ago.
“Since the first weeks in March, we have had 246 patients under investigation for COVID-19,” Kicklighter said. “Of those, 182 were negative, 57 were positive and seven are pending results. Of those positive patients, 42 have been discharged and three are currently inpatients.”
Staff has been “amazing” under difficult circumstances, she said.
The good news is the hospital is well stocked to treat patients and never had to ask for help.
“As part of HCA Healthcare, we have access to important resources from around the country,” she said.
“We have the PPE we need to care for patients now and into the future. While we were prepared for a surge of COVID-19 patients, we did not see that.”
The hospital will continue to take the necessary precautions to keep patients and staff safe, she said.
“Memorial Satilla is and always has been a safe place to get medical care,” Kicklighter said.
“We continue to take unprecedented precautions to ensure the safety of everyone who comes to our facility, including screening everyone for COVID-19 symptoms before they enter the hospital, performing temperature checks on all employees and physicians, giving everyone a mask as they enter the hospital and requiring that they wear it, and limiting visitors.”