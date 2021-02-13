When it comes to bracing for rising seas in Georgia, move Tybee Island to the head of the class. It’s wasting no time putting up defenses, and its saving property owners a bundle in the process.
“We believe our sea level rise adaptation plan was the first sea level rise study in all of Georgia,” Alan Roberson with Coastal Resiliency said. “We implemented most if not all of the recommendations.”
Tybee Island has had a sea level rise adaptation plan in place since 2016, Roberson said.
Using federal grant money, the island installed substantial dunes behind regularly renourished beaches. This included building a dune in an area where “the water just came flowing down” during heavy storms, Roberson said.
Dune installations will now be a regular part of Tybee’s ongoing beach renourishment efforts, which occur every seven to 10 years.
A grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency went toward elevating 12 homes in newly flood-prone areas. Each lift cost about $150,000.
The island is applying for additional FEMA grants to raise 50 more homes that are susceptible to flooding.
To keep the island’s causeway open, a recent construction project raised the roadbed by 8 inches in certain spots.
“We had to in order to avoid so many road closures,” Roberson said.
In Glynn County, local government and agencies at various levels of government are still pondering how to address sea level rise.
Include Jekyll Island among them.
“I wouldn’t say we’re way out in front, but we’re paying attention to where our partners are,” said Ben Carswell, conservation director for the Jekyll Island Authority. “There’s uncertainty in all of this or any kind of forecasting.”
Governments in the Golden Isles are taking steps to attempt to address the issue but at varying degrees.
Carswell said the JIA is staying tuned to federal and state agencies and remains on the lookout for new information, research and funding opportunities around shoreline resiliency.
In the city, Brunswick Public Works Director Garrow Alberson is doing much the same. The city has little money to spend on defensive initiatives, he explained. On the other hand, it’s simply a fact that the Brunswick peninsula needs a lot of work if it’s going to hold up to the encroaching ocean.
Seabank protection in the form of sea walls or bulkheads, elevating roads and introducing new tide gates to stop the inflow of seawater might mitigate the issue, but Alberson said those strategies will only mitigate, not eliminate, the underlying problem.
“I don’t think the problem will ever be solved, really,” he said.
The gears are moving a bit more meaningfully in Glynn County government.
“Our biggest project is the...Shoreline Assessment/Resiliency Plan and Sea Level Rise Response and Implementation Plan,” said Assistant Glynn County Manager Kathryn Downs.
In recent years, county officials have seen fit to put more resources into future planning, completing a strategic plan, a countywide 20-year traffic plan and St. Simons Island traffic study, and updating the comprehensive plan. Local governments must update their comprehensive plan every 10 years if they want to remain eligible for state grants.
Downs said the twin shore assessment and sea level rise response plans are a continuation of the trend. The assessment, completed in 2020, simply details the current state of the county’s shoreline, lists noteworthy assets and gives some options for preserving them.
While the county is leading the charge, more or less, all governing agencies in the Golden Isles are playing a role, she said. The city of Brunswick, JIA, Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission, Department of Natural Resources and others contributed data and time to complete the assessment, she said.
The Coastal Resources Division of the DNR footed a good chunk of the bill via the Coastal Incentive Grant, according to Jennifer Kline, who works in the DNR’s Coastal Management Program. Around $800,000 a year goes to local governments in Georgia’s 11 coastal counties.
Much of the plan focuses on the beaches, but it also takes into account inland areas along major rivers, she said.
The report includes recommended practices to adopt and individual projects to perform on a priority list based on a tiered scoring system.
Recommendations in the report are wide-ranging, from elevating roads and causeways on St. Simons Island, elevating buildings in the city and relocating wastewater treatment plants to creating “living shorelines” — a protective shoreline engineered with natural material and native flora — sea walls, rock revetments, sand dunes and beach renourishment, among others.
Consultants continue working on the second half, described by Downs as a document explaining the realistic expectations of sea level rise in the Golden Isles and a plan for dealing with infrastructure in a long-term way.
Neither requires direct action on the part of local government, but as with any major decision made at the local level, it’s up to the seven members of the Glynn County Commission and the leaders of the other agencies to decide how much importance will be placed on enacting the recommendations in each plan, Downs said.
The plans serve more than one purpose. Just having them on file improves the county’s chance of receiving federal and state grants for efforts like sea level rise response and disaster response following major weather events, including hurricanes.
Because most of its assets are underground, the Joint Water and Sewer Commission has comparatively little to fear from sea level rise aside from losing customers.
Water getting into the sewer system is a problem, but it’s one most utilities in the country face. Since 2017, the JWSC has made significant headway patching cracks in underground pipes, said Executive Director Andrew Burroughs.
There are exceptions. Academy Creek and Dunbar Creek wastewater treatment plants in Brunswick and on St. Simons Island respectively are susceptible to flooding due to the fact they were built on low-lying areas near waterways.
But protection from sea level rise is not incorporated in an ongoing Academy Creek plant upgrade nor in the upcoming improvements to the Dunbar Creek facility. Burroughs said they may be included at some point in the future.
Higher levels of governments are doing what they can to encourage communities to plan for sea level rise, including monetary incentives via easier access to federal and state grant money.
NOAA provides community resilience grants and other programs. FEMA offers grants and makes it easier for local governments to get refunds on emergency expenditures if they have some level of disaster planning in place.
Future planning is particularly important for the DNR, Kline said. Its Coastal Incentive Grant is part of a larger network of state and federal funding passed down to communities.
It’s one thing to address an issue after the fact, but the DNR uses grants, among other things, to push local government towards doing the legwork in advance so there’s no problem to address.
“It’s definitely something that has to be put into everyday thinking, put into capital improvement plans,” Kline said. “Most infrastructure has a lifespan of 30 years and we have sea level rise data for 30 years.”
Ashby Worley with the Nature Conservancy of Georgia and others on the Georgia coast are not just talking about the veracity of sea level rise. So convinced are they that the science does not lie, they are getting busy doing something about it.
For one, Worley said, the old storm drain system in St. Marys and surrounding communities is getting an overhaul that will take into account the increase in flooding and saltwater intrusions.
Based in Brunswick with a coastal outreach stretching to the Georgia/Florida line, Worley is the coastal climate adaptation director for Nature Conservancy.
“The public works folks are really starting to pay attention to that,” Worley said. “They’re redoing the infrastructure with plans that take into account the new flooding, the new realities. And when public works goes to put in new infrastructure, I hope they’re taking into account what the situation is going to be five or 10 years from now.”
The Nature Conservancy advocates leaving well enough alone along the coast and marshlands when it comes to development. More passive parks, nature preserves and open land — and less invasive development — could be a natural solution that better absorbs incoming water and mitigates sea level rise, she said.
“What are the areas we should conserve to reduce flood waters and wave action?” Worley said. “What are areas that are maybe better served as open space…to absorb flood waters? These are the questions we think should be asked. The marshes and the flood plains also slow wave action. It’s providing us a free service.
“In short, what are the areas we should be conserving to reduce flood waters and wave action so that we are more resilient in Glynn and Camden in the future?”
Few communities know this better than Tybee Island, which continues to work at bolstering its defenses. With a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service grant, Tybee officials are looking at ways to address sea level rise on the marsh side of the island.
“We’re making an assessment to see what we can do on the marsh,” Roberson said.
U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, applauds Tybee Island for its response to sea level rise and says he’s working to beef up services offered by federal agencies.
“Tybee Island worked with the UGA Marine Extension and Georgia Sea Grant to use NOAA’s Sea Level Rise Viewer to identify areas vulnerable to sea level rise and to develop Georgia’s first sea level rise plan,” Carter said. “This led to tangible benefits for Tybee, including an improvement of the city’s FEMA Community Rating that brought a savings of $3 million on flood insurance for property owners on the island.”
Carter reiterated the need for Congress to reform the National Flood Insurance Program “so we can build and develop communities to avoid unnecessary risk and fund resiliency efforts like creating revolving funds to allocate money for flood mitigation projects.”
“We also need to look at what we can do to prepare our cities for unforeseen natural disasters and other weather events with common sense investments.”