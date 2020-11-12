Mike Murphy Sr. never had to consider the prospect of being drafted during the Vietnam War, which ended the year before he graduated high school.
But he’s old enough to have witnessed the toll paid by many veterans who returned from the war in Southeast Asia.
As he became more successful in the business world, he wanted to help Vietnam veterans to repay them for the thanks they never received when they returned home.
He began about 10 years ago when he owned a Ford dealership in Darien by offering free scheduled service on the vehicles purchased by Vietnam veterans. When he sold the dealership about six years ago, he left $100,000 in an endowment to enable the new owners to continue to offer the same service to Vietnam veterans.
Murphy has also been extending the same offer the past decade to Vietnam veterans who buy vehicles at his Mike Murphy KIA dealership on Altama Avenue in Brunswick. He estimates that has saved Vietnam veterans about $1.5 million over the past 10 years.
“Mike Murphy KIA supports and respects every person in the armed forces today,” he said. “We’ll continue it. The cost is priceless.”
The dealership is also a big supporter of veterans events, said Bennie Williams, commander of American Legion Post 9 in Brunswick.
The dealership provides the convertibles for Memorial Day and Veterans Day parades, prints programs for special events and has paid for veterans to participate in the annual Honor Flight to Washington.
“He is the No. 1 supporter of veterans in the Golden Isles,” Williams said. “He has a generous heart. He lets everybody else get the glory. Any recognition he gets is well deserved.”
Murphy said he never refuses a request to help a veterans’ event because of his strong appreciation for the military’s role in preserving freedom in this country and across the world.
“You have no idea how many unsung heroes are here in the Golden Isles,” he said. “There’s no greater love than laying down your life for your brother or sister.”
Murphy said he doesn’t advertise the deal on service extended to Vietnam vets, but they know about it when they come into the dealership.
“It’s word of mouth. It’s not a gimmick,” he said.
Murphy said if he had known how much it would cost financially, he jokes he might have offered the deal to American Civil War veterans instead.
“It’s priceless for me,” he said. “It’s from the heart. You do it out of love. Somehow, the rewards are incredible.”