The April 30 deadline to raise $200,000 to help pay for a 1.2-acre tract in the Glynn Haven neighborhood has been extended.
Don Myers, one of the people soliciting donations to buy the lot and turn it into a community park, said he’s not sure how much more time they have been given, but he expects an announcement will be forthcoming.
Glynn County Commissioner Cap Fendig said the county attorney was authorized Thursday to ask the property owner for an extension. He said the property owner has been supportive of the effort to buy the tract.
Fendig said the park will be for everyone living in the mid-island area, though Glynn Haven residents will be the primary users.
The community fundraising effort is an important component of the effort to create a new park.
"We wanted community partnership and stakeholders," he said. "Kids have been using that parcel for years."
Jennifer Fussell, marketing director for the Communities of Coastal Georgia, said $114,000 has already been raised, and she expressed confidence the goal will be reached.
The $200,000 in community donations will be combined with funding from the Glynn County Commission to purchase the lot, once the site of the Glynn Haven Baptist Church.
Donations are fully tax deductible.
For more information, contact the foundation at 912-324-4120 or info@coastalgeorgia foundation.org.
The church building was demolished by a developer, literally overnight in 2017 without a permit.
“It was there one day and gone the next,” Fussell said.
Since its demolition, the vacant lot has become a magnet for children in the Glynn Haven area because it’s the only green space in the central part of St. Simons Island.
"Glynn Haven has the densest population of children on St. Simons and no sidewalks or green space,” she said. "For comparison, the neighborhood of Fairway Oaks has the densest population of children in Brunswick and has a public/county park, Altama Park.”
Conceptual plans include trees donated by Golden Isles Fund for Trees, a dog park, benches, walking trail and a playground.
The other alternative would be to develop the land, which is large enough to build 10 homes that would easily sell in the current market.
The effort to raise the money to help the county pay for the land has become a true community effort, Myers said. There have been several rallies held to raise funds with contributions from businesses and 112 households, he said.
“The need is identified,” he said. “It’s really a strong partnership.”
Myers expressed confidence that the goal will be reached. There have been verbal commitments for more donations, but the money must be deposited into the account for it to count.
“It’s going to grow. There’s more to come,” he said. “I think we have demonstrated strong island support for this project.”
Myers credited commissioners for supporting the movement to create needed green space in the area.