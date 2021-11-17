Southeast Georgia Health System employees who fail to become fully vaccinated against COVID-19 within the first month of 2022 could face consequences.
For those preferring the two-shot vaccine, the first of two deadlines is even shorter due to a federal mandate for health care facilities that accept Medicaid and Medicare.
“Team members who do not provide documentation of the first dose of a multi-dose vaccine series or the only dose of a single-dose vaccine by Dec. 5 ... will be placed on unpaid administrative leave for 14 calendar days to allow them an additional chance to either receive the vaccine or obtain an exemption,” said Michael Scherneck, president and CEO of Southeast Georgia Health System.
They have until Jan. 4, 2022, to get the second dose to avoid the same consequences.
The vaccine is a requirement of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) issued Nov. 4 to certified facilities to ensure a fully vaccinated workforce by Jan. 4.
“This requirement applies to the health system’s team members, medical staff members, students, trainees, volunteers and most individuals who provide care, treatment or other services under contracts at the health system,” Scherneck said.
It does not apply to visitors.
Southeast Georgia Health System employs approximately 2,500, not all of whom are medical staff.
After a 14-day suspension, employees failing to meet either deadline could face harsher consequences.
“If a team member is still non-compliant after either 14-calendar day period, then the team member will be deemed to have voluntarily resigned from the health system,” Scherneck said. “Any non-team member who is not compliant with any deadline will not be allowed to work, train or volunteer at the health system until they become compliant.”
There are allowances for exceptions.
“Temporary exceptions will be allowed for medical reasons such as an illness or injury and will be considered within the bounds of the regulations,” he said.
Scherneck said there has been a steady increase in the number of personnel joining the ranks of the fully vaccinated. By the end of October, about two-thirds of the staff had received the vaccine.
That was before the CMS mandate, he noted.
Not all staff members are that gung-ho.
“There are some team members who continue to have concerns about the vaccine,” Scherneck said. “Limited exemptions permitted by federal law are available for team members with recognized medical conditions or sincerely held religious beliefs, observations or practices that prohibit them from being vaccinated.”
On the other hand, “Beliefs that are based on social, political or economic philosophies, as well as personal preferences, are not considered religious beliefs under federal law and would not justify an exemption,” Scherneck said.
“Exemptions will be carefully and thoughtfully reviewed in confidence by a multidisciplinary team.”