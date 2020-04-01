A dead dolphin washed up on the beach on Sea Island this morning, its cause of death under investigation.
“We just collected an adult female bottlenose dolphin from Gould’s Inlet, over on Sea Island side,” said Clay George, marine mammal biologist with the Department of Natural Resources.
The dolphin is on ice at the DNR’s headquarters awaiting a necropsy to determine cause of death, George said. He was confident it died before washing up.
Glynn County Sheriff Deputy Randall Lacey was on hand to disperse a crowd of gawkers who used the opportunity to get out onto the closed beach, George said, but not before he conscripted a few to help load up the deceased dolphin.