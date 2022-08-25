Brunswick is ripe for a revival as both a place to live and work and to open a business.
“St. Simons Island already has retail and hospitality,” said Dylan Lukitsch, an economist and the Brunswick Downtown Development Authority’s manager of business development and economic strategy.
“But hotels and restaurants did not show up because of the beach. They showed up because people were going to the beach. We have to find Brunswick’s beach.”
The problem the DDA was tasked with solving is how to make it happen and happen in a way that most benefits the city’s homegrown population.
DDAs were created by the Georgia General Assembly and are activated by municipal governments to do just that. Unlike economic development authorities, which may cover a broad area or focus on recruiting new businesses from outside the community, a DDA is hyper-focused on a town’s central business district.
It does this through targeted grants, like the Jump Start Grant, which can pay for up to $2,000 of non-inventory and non-personnel expenses; the façade grant, which can pay for up $5,000 of work on a building’s frontage; and a new program using American Rescue Plan Act funds to pay for up to $25,000 of renovations and upgrades to historic buildings.
That’s not all, and it’s not the only service the DDA offers. It will also help new businesses establish relationships with financial institutions by helping to secure loans and pay a certain amount toward the principal to help get off the ground, Lukitsch said.
With as much money as the DDA and city can provide for new and existing small businesses, much of it goes unused or is given to repeat applications, he says.
“The great battle has been perception,” Lukitsch said.
Most don’t know what the DDA does. Simply put, its goal is to help the city property by providing means and incentives for private businesses to redevelop Brunswick’s downtown core.
Improving downtown Brunswick will have an effect on the city as a whole, he said.
Manhattan is the concentrated center of money and business in New York City, but that success and wealth radiate outward, raising up the rest of the city.
“Indirectly, it is also acknowledging how Brunswick got here,” Lukitsch said.
From the 1940s through the 1980s, the city experienced suburban sprawl. Largely it was those who couldn’t afford to move who stayed. As people moved out, businesses followed, causing a “socio-economic segregation.” As the city lost a good chunk of its tax base, it lost the funds needed to maintain common areas and infrastructure. The poor got poorer, so to speak.
Redeveloping the central business district is key to revival, but the DDA also has to keep in mind that, despite recent growth, the city is still the poorest district in the county, Lukitsch says. It can be a touchy subject, but it’s also a goal of the DDA to avoid gentrification.
The Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines gentrification as “a process in which a poor area (as of a city) experiences an influx of middle-class or wealthy people who renovate and rebuild homes and businesses and which often results in an increase in property values and the displacement of earlier, usually poorer residents.”
It’s got its positives. Money follows money, Lukitsch says, and it typically results in higher property values and lower crime rates. But is it worth it if the result is pricing poorer residents — who typically can’t afford market-rate homes — out of their neighborhoods?
To avoid that, the DDA places an emphasis on assisting “grassroots entrepreneurs” — locals with an idea but maybe lacking the know-how to start a business. In fact, one of the swiftest, proven ways to get out of lower income brackets and into the middle class is to be an entrepreneur, he said.
The goal is to give residents “an opportunity to start businesses here for people here” via grants and other services like access to low-interest credit and consultation.
Lukitsch is particularly proud of the DDA’s capital assistance program, in which the DDA helps secure loans by contributing toward the principal, and relationship lending program. Relationship lending is based on a business having a level of trust with financing institutions due to an established relationship, which the DDA can help facilitate with its partners.
“Opening a business seems like an insurmountable goal, but it’s not,” Lukitsch said. “Often (potential entrepreneurs) save and don’t see the benefits of financing.”
Much of the barrier comes from a “terminology barrier,” which means simply that some may not be familiar with the language of business, he said.
Money for these programs comes from other government agencies, typically the city’s general fund or the federal government, Lukitsch said, although third parties can make donations or endowments.
That’s not to say the DDA isn’t trying to recruit businesses from outside the area. Lukitsch says Brunswick’s “beach” is office jobs — marketing, tech and finance work. The city is ripe for creative industries, like design.
“We’d love to bring in the big industries with big job numbers. We’re pumping out degrees (at the College of Coastal Georgia) and they’re going to Atlanta,” Lukitsch says.
In fact, another perception the DDA tries to combat is that it’s more costly to open a business in the city and in the county. Nominally, it may appear that overhead would be lower somewhere like Exit 29 of I-95, but a business in the city has access to much more foot traffic, greater infrastructure and a much greater concentration of residents.
“You’d make more money in a condensed business district,” he said.
At the end of the day, the city as a whole wants “to create a city around a shared ideal,” Lukitsch said. Or multiple ideas, as he later clarified. In the DDA’s case, it wants to focus on creating an environment where competition and entrepreneurship are rewarded.
For more information on the DDA and programs available, visit brunswickdda.com.