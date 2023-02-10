Residents in some neighborhoods along U.S. 341 and Newcastle Street may get a little quieter if the Brunswick Downtown Development Authority gets its way and stops trains from sounding their horns in the city.
Michael Torras, DDA Board member, said at the board’s Thursday meeting that trains sound their horns along Newcastle and Bay streets at dozens of crossings. He was particularly interested in those at K, J, I, G, F and Gloucester streets, as well as the entrance to Kut Kwick.
“We all know this train that blows and it’s crazy loud and you kind of have to stop thinking until it’s over,” Torras said. “I think we’ve all just come to accept the horns are part of Brunswick … but that’s not really the case.”
Torras is also part of the leadership of the Torras Foundation, which owns the nearby Brunswick Landing Marina and Kut Kwick. He said the marina is in the process of planning a housing complex on the upland between the docks and the railroad. The trains could be “problematic” for families who live there, he said. Other developers in the city have also shown support for the plan, he said.
Among them was Courtney Price, chairwoman of the DDA Board, who said her tenants in downtown Liberty Lofts would also be thrilled.
According to a CSX Transportation handout provided at the meeting, “Trains sound their horns to warn motorists and pedestrians that a train is coming. The Federal Railroad Administration has very specific requirements as to when, where, how long and how loud a train must sound its horn.” CSX also requires engineers to sound the horn when approaching a passenger train or station, railroad workers and tunnels.
The rule was established in the 1980s, according to the CSX handout, following an increase in car-train collisions. It was expanded in 1994 but rolled back in 2005 with the allowance of designated quiet zones.
In place of the horns, the municipality or county government requesting the quiet zones must finance upgraded safety equipment and signals – including gates, barriers and potential permanent closing to public traffic – which could cost upwards of $200,000, the handout states.
Other cities successfully have gone to their representatives in the Georgia General Assembly and Congress to pay for the equipment, Torras said.
A quiet zone designation is also based on a safety evaluation to determine the danger. Quiet zones are established by the federal government and must be requested by a government agency, not CSX.
The city administration has to make the request, however, and Torras said there had been some discussion already with City Manager Regina McDuffie’s office.
In other business, the DDA discussed ways to expand the Brunswick Music District program, which brings music acts to the squares in the Newcastle Street commercial corridor.
While it’s a city program, Tipsy McSway owner Susan Bates was pivotal in getting the program started and continues to do most of the heavy lifting organizing acts, said Jennifer Krouse, and has strong relationships with local musicians.
Currently, the program is managed by Bates and Anne Goodstein, partner at H2O Creative Group, said DDA Executive Director Mathew Hill. Any business owner can apply for a $100 contribution from the program and make sure of the program’s branding. It’s been in a trial period for around six months, Hill said, and musical acts have been arranged every Friday and Saturday that weather allows.
Some board members noted that while Bates is still a driving force in the program, Brunswick Music District is a public program that does more to benefit her business than others because it sits right on a square. The majority of Brunswick Music District performances have been held in Jekyll Square East, nestled between Tipsy McSway and Ned Cash Jewelers.
Other businesses, like Reid’s Apothecary and Silver Bluff, can apply for the funding but don’t have that kind of immediate access to a square, said board member Whitney Herndon, making it harder for them to use the program to draw business to their respective establishments.
“She does do a lot of the work and we appreciate that, but it does seem to do well for her because of the location of her business,” Price said.
The spot next to the bar also promotes more of a “party atmosphere,” said Krouse, and she had heard from some residents who wish it was more family friendly.
Bates was not present at the meeting.
Herndon suggested expanding the Brunswick Music District requirements to allow businesses to host branded musical acts on their premises.
Board member Michael Kaufman also said upping the contribution from $100 to $1,000 would help smaller businesses that can’t afford the expense.
“I think this structure will appease a lot of people who aren’t happy with it currently,” Kaufman said.
The board made no firm decision as to how to proceed.
Also on Thursday, the board voted to award a $12,954 property enhancement grant to East River Gallery at 2628 Newcastle St. for repairs to the roof; a $23,650 enhancement grant for Social Impact Community Partners at 2112 Norwich St. to make bathrooms compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act; a $2,750 façade grant for Burning Reels Charters, which operates out of the Brunswick Landing Marina; and a $3,975 façade grant for Grace Graffiti at 1328 Newcastle St.
Krouse announced that 12 teams will be competing in the Brunswick Backyard BBQ event scheduled for Feb. 17 and Feb. 18, in Mary Ross Waterfront Park.
The DDA decided to see if American Rescue Plan Act funding could be used to buy more attractive roadblocks for the city than concrete and plastic reflective hazard barriers.
The board discussed adding string lights to buildings in the downtown commercial district to address feedback from visitors during Christmas wishing for more lights. Torras suggested stringing cafe lights across Newcastle Street as well to liven it up.