The Brunswick Downtown Development Authority signed off on five requests for funding from the city’s newly revised Commercial Property Enhancement grant, which has a cap of $25,000.
DDA Executive Director Mathew Hill said the grant program has about $350,000 in the pot to award to local businesses in the city limits.
The grant applications will now go to the city finance committee.
The first one was a request from the owner of Tipsy McSway’s for $11,000 in grant funds to defray the cost of $22,000 in upgrades to the restrooms in the bar and restaurant to bring them into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Some members of the DDA were surprised at the request, but DDA member Michael Torras said it can take substantial resources to upgrade restrooms to be ADA compliant.
Next was the Rose and Vine, which requested grant money to assist with $83,700 in storm damage to the building’s roof, as well as repairs to the interior of the building.
The board of the DDA voted to cover 50% of the business’s out-of-pocket costs up to the $25,000 limit. Michael Kaufman, a board member, made the motion because he believed Rose and Vine should be able to recoup some costs from insurance.
A third request came from Bubba Garcia’s, which is renovating a space in the Leotis Building on Gloucester Street. The commercial unit needs a grease trap, water and gas connections and a fire suppression system, among other things. Because the request exceeded the $25,000 cap, the DDA limited its approval to the grease trap and gave the company an option to request to divert the grant money to one of the other items.
Port City Partners, currently renovating a building on Grant Street into a wedding venue called the Queen and Grant, also submitted a project that exceeded the $25,000 cap. The DDA voted to award grant funds only for the building’s fire sprinkler system and plumbing and electrical improvements.
The final grant application came from Subway at the corner of Newcastle and G streets. The board voted to offer a similar deal to one it gave Rose and Vine — 50% of out-of-pocket costs up to the $25,000 limit.
In other business, Hill said a business owner asked whether closing Newcastle Street on First Friday is really necessary. Out of 44 responses to an anonymous survey he conducted, most felt the road closure had a positive impact on business or were neutral on the matter, he said. Around 60% felt it should stay closed.
The board also held a strategy session with the Brunswick City Commission. The session was for planning purposes only, Hill said.