The Brunswick Downtown Development Authority recommended on Thursday close to $50,000 in tax abatement for a wedding venue as part of an economic development program.
“We’re fixing up a large-scale meeting space for weddings and having a larger outdoor event space,” said Nikki Browning, chief of staff at Port City Partners.
Called Queen & Grant in the company’s application, the venue will span 1311 and 1315 Grant St. and include both indoor and outdoor event space. Five new jobs will be created to operate the venture, the application states.
Browning said the maximum occupancy will be 500 people.
The abatement would come in the form of zero property taxes for the first five years, with a shrinking reduction from 80% to 20% over the next five. After 10 years, the business would pay full property taxes.
Based on the estimated value of the property after renovations, the DDA estimates the business will save $49,491.94 in property taxes over the 10 years, said DDA Executive Director Mathew Hill.
Final approval of the abatement rests with the City Commission.
Renovations to the structure, estimated to be upwards of $700,000, are ongoing, Browning said. More people and events in downtown Brunswick benefit all involved, she said, especially restaurants.
Parking is a concern, she conceded, explaining the company is looking into a spot to accommodate large numbers of guests. There are vacant lots nearby, she said, but another option is using public property like Mary Ross Waterfront Park as overflow, ferrying guests to the location in a trolley or shuttle.
The five-member DDA Board unanimously recommended the city commission grant the tax abatement.
The item kicked off a discussion of the condition of Grant Street as well. Some parts of the road are made up of exposed brick while some are asphalt.
City Manager Regina McDuffie said she would like to see the road be resurfaced with asphalt. While the bricks might seem historic, they were laid in the 1950s.
“If it was 1850, that would be something else,” McDuffie said.
It’s possible the asphalt could be paved over the bricks, allowing for future preservation. Right now, however, she did not see the sense in keeping them.
“For the businesses being developed and downtown development, we need to make it a usable street,” McDuffie said.
City Planning Manager John Hunter provided further background. In the 1920s, the city still had eight or nine streets that were mostly brick due to a trolley car the city operated at the time. Bricks can still be found under the pavement of L Street from Union Street to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and some segments of Mansfield Street. Some remain under Newcastle Street as well, but in only a few spots.
It’s evident that at one point the city had a policy of removing bricks when streets were paved or repaved, he said.
The board deferred a request for tax abatement for Golden Isles Family Healthcare, which plans to move into the former Georgia Power offices at 800 Gloucester St.
The business has grown substantially at its Altama Avenue location, according to the application, and is looking to expand. It employs six people.
Hill said the tax abatement calculations were not quite accurate and that the business has not developed construction plans for renovations, so the application was premature.
In other business, the DDA:
• Approved a $321.85 signage grant for a new façade at Balance Wellness Studio’s new location at 1604 Gloucester St.
• Approved a $2,000 grant for interior renovations for the same business.
• Discussed extending the DDA’s boundaries further north along Albany Street to I Street to cover a handful of businesses.
• Plans to resurface and beautify a public parking lot off Mansfield Street between Reynolds and Richmond streets.
The DDA’s next meeting is scheduled for Aug. 11.