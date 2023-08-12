DDA look to raise money for downtown string lights

Hanging strings of lights across the length of Newcastle Street could cost a pretty penny — upwards of $40,000 — but the Brunswick Downtown Development Authority thinks city residents and businesses can pull it off with a fundraising effort.
Michael Torras, a DDA member and project manager at Torras Properties, presented the results of his investigation into the feasibility of the project at a DDA meeting on Thursday. He suggested it be done in four phases corresponding to city blocks, starting at G Street and ending at Mansfield Street.
The project is likely to cost $10,000 per block to install new electrical hardware, and to acquire and string up the lights.
He summed up the project as running electricity to four palm trees. The DDA discussed on Thursday checking with an arborist or electrician to make sure the trees will support the weight, but Torras said wire and lighting will be very lightweight.
“It’s going to provide security lighting, ambiance, and they’re only going to be 14 feet high, so it’s going to bring things down to a pedestrian level,” Torras said.
The DDA doesn’t have any money for it, he said. Nearly the entire budget is earmarked for business grants.
His family’s foundation, the Torras Foundation, was recently involved in a major exterior renovation to the old visitors center on U.S. 17. He sees something similar happening for this project, describing what he foresees as “all these businesses joining forces to make the town a better place.”
The idea goes back several years for Susan Bates, owner of Tispy McSway’s and a member of the DDA Board. She faced some resistance from City Hall. Officials were worried it would interfere with truck traffic. Part of Newcastle Street is also a state-owned road.
“The suggestion was to put them off Newcastle, on the side streets, like Richmond and Grant, but that didn’t seem as attractive, to put beautiful lights in what are basically alleyways,” Bates said.
She’s seen similar hanging lights strung across the downtown areas of other communities, she said, and it’s always been for the better in those cases.
“It’s going to go back and forth, zigzag across the street, and it’s going to look amazing. I think it adds a festive level to whatever event you’re doing,” she added.
Torras suggested tapping Forward Brunswick to lead the fundraising effort.
“We’re going to definitely all partner together and get this fundraising for this going,” said Lance Sabbe, Forward Brunswick’s executive director. “It’s one of those exciting projects that feels like we’re moving forward in Brunswick and creating a cool place to come hang out.”
The Torras Foundation is willing to put $2,000 in the pot, he said Thursday, which Michael Kaufman of Kaufman Development Group offered to match. Torras said Brad Piazza of Port City Partners was already interested in matching that as well.
Bates said Thursday she’d kick in another $1,000.
“That’s already $7,000 right there,” Torras said.
The DDA isn’t looking to do the project all at once. Torras said they’ll likely target the two blocks from F Street to Monck Street first, which typically experience higher traffic.
“If people hate them we can take them down. If people love them, I’m sure it’ll spread,” Torras said.