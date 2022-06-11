Downtown Development Authority Executive Director Mathew Hill introduced new city caretaker Jeff Faletto during a meeting of the board of the DDA Friday.
While the caretaker job isn’t a new one — the city currently has another on staff with the same job title — City Manager Regina McDuffie said it’s something of an upgrade from the traditional role.
Faletto, a resident of the city’s Historic Old Town district, said he will be more involved with the city’s public works department, acting as a sort of go-between for city administrators.
He’s also been charged with making sure the downtown area makes a good first impression on visitors.
“Presentation has got to be the very top. You only get one chance at a first impression,” Faletto said. “The city manager has expressed that she wants the top, and I’m going to do everything I can to make it happen.”
The day-to-day will be mostly park and median maintenance and beautification, keeping the Newcastle Street commercial district clean and making sure the drainage system is clear.
It’s sort of a catchall job, however, and he’s likely to be called upon for any number of tasks from organizing placement and removal of barricades on First Friday to doing a little extra work on cleaning and maintenance before big events and holidays.
He didn’t get his start in this business. Prior to the caretaker job, he worked as a tour guide on Jekyll Island and as a special education teacher in Newnan before that.
“I got the job on Jekyll just ‘cause I decided I wanted to try living on the beach,” Faletto said. “I’ve been here close to 20 years now.”
He started volunteering with the DDA during Christmas helping with the lights, not believing the lights were very Christmas-y or even particularly festive the year before.
He also had a hand in a big inflatable leg lamp — famously featured in the movie “A Christmas Story” — ordering one custom-made to stand in Jekyll Square next to Tipsy McSway’s. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual Christmas lighting took place there.
To minimize the risk of spreading the highly infectious respiratory disease, the city moved the Christmas tree lighting to Queen Square, leaving the smaller Jekyll Square vacant.
“I wanted to do something more adult and Mathew was good enough to allow it,” Faletto recalled with a laugh.
As for whether that one will come back, he said there’s a good chance. It got 20,000 hits in a few days on the DDA’s website and some people said they’d driven an hour or more to see it.
He made a big enough impact in that short time that the city expressed an interest in hiring him as a downtown caretaker — with a little more responsibility than those who’d filled the role in the past.
In other business, the authority:
• Approved funds from the DDA’s façade grant program for new signage at Beaus & Babes Boutique’s new location at 1428 Newcastle St.
• Approved funds from the DDA’s façade grant program for façade improvements at Royal Condominiums, 1612 Newcastle St.
• Deferred a request for funds from Balance Wellness Studio from the façade grant program and the Jump Start grant program for its new location at 1604 Newcastle St.
• Discussed drainage issues with City Manager Regina McDuffie, who said the city is making plans and engineering designs for drainage improvements.
• Heard an update from McDuffie on new wayfinding signs for the city of Brunswick, St. Simons Island and Jekyll Island. The city has contracted with a fabricator for its part of the arrangement. It does not include signs in downtown Brunswick, but McDuffie said signage within the city directing visitors to points of interest is planned.