The Brunswick Downtown Development Authority discussed Friday a joint program with the Golden Isles Development Authority and Forward Brunswick to help funnel facade grant money to Norwich Street businesses.

Forward Brunswick Executive Director Lance Sabbe told the DDA Board that the purpose of the proposal is to get facades along Norwich Street fixed up to encourage more development and speed up economic revitalization.

