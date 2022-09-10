The Brunswick Downtown Development Authority discussed Friday a joint program with the Golden Isles Development Authority and Forward Brunswick to help funnel facade grant money to Norwich Street businesses.
Forward Brunswick Executive Director Lance Sabbe told the DDA Board that the purpose of the proposal is to get facades along Norwich Street fixed up to encourage more development and speed up economic revitalization.
“Those business owners, it’s difficult for them to navigate the application process and show up during the board meetings, which are inevitably during those business hours,” Sabbe said. “We’re playing the middleman and eliminating those barriers.”
Forward Brunswick and the Golden Isles Development Authority will jointly pay for a facade project up front, he said. Forward Brunswick and the GIDA would fund 50% and 40% to 45%, respectively. The property owner would be responsible for the rest.
Business owners would designate Forward Brunswick as an agent for facade grant applications and, if needed, project manager on improvement projects.
Acting on behalf of the property owner, Sabbe said he would handle the application process and all would be reimbursed via facade grants.
For the DDA’s part, it would only have to agree to recognize Forward Brunswick as an agent on behalf of participating businesses.
“Forward Brunswick is stepping up to take some of the fiscal responsibility and helping partner with those other two agencies to help businesses on Norwich Street,” Sabbe said.
The DDA can award grants of $1,000 per 30 feet of building frontage for facade improvement projects, said DDA Executive Director Mathew Hill. Generally, $5,000 is the maximum, Hill said, but the board can decide to award a higher or lower amount based on the details of a project.
Sabbe said Forward Brunswick will be selective when partnering with businesses, picking entrepreneurs who want to give their business a boost rather than those who let their properties become dilapidated only to flip and sell when the facade work is finished.
DDA Board members were supportive and asked for a more detailed program outline to review and approve.
In other business, the DDA Board discussed the homeless population in downtown Brunswick.
“I just thought it needed to be brought up. In the last week I’ve had more people talk to me about the homeless than in the last 20 years,” said DDA member Peggy Shanahan. “This is a problem in every community. There certainly needs to be compassion in everything.”
All board members present said they’d had similar conversations.
Shanahan said a few homeless people had told her that they were either bused in or came here because of the social services in Glynn County.
“I haven’t been here very long, but it’s been a great difference the last two years … Our local, inherent homeless population, that’s not who we’re talking about,” said board member Lisa Jordan.
As a group trying to promote the downtown business district and attract more businesses, the DDA needs to recognize the impact of The Well — a homeless day shelter and one of several resources for the homeless in the Golden Isles — on the area, Shanahan said.
Michael Kaufman, a realtor and member of the board of directors of Safe Harbor who also sits on the DDA Board, said kids living in the Safe Harbor center on Norwich Street, next door to The Well, are subjected to everything from harassment to solicitation to take drugs.
“These are kids who have seen and gone through the worst thing imaginable, and they’re seeing the worst of the worst every day,” Kaufman said.
They’ve been propositioned for sex and had full, unopened bottles of alcohol over the walls, he said.
Kaufman and fellow DDA member Michael Torras said they’d both been told FaithWorks, an umbrella organization that operates The Well and other services, had no intention to move The Well, despite offers to buy the current location and buy or build a new building to house the services it normally offers, along with associated mental health, counseling and medical services.
Torras said his grandfather, the late Bob Torras, made multiple offers to FaithWorks and was turned down every time.
Brunswick City Commissioner Julie Martin, who sits on the DDA Board, says the commission catches more flack than it deserves.
The Well is the brainchild of the Rev. Wright Culpepper.
“The city had no choice,” Martin said. “He stayed below the radar, he met the requirements of zoning. He knew if he had to come before the commission for a … permit, he would not get it. He really set himself up for failure because he had to water down and dilute the services he wanted to give to get this through.”
Both the city and the county know it’s an issue of paramount importance, said Assistant City Manager Jeremiah Bergquist, and that every level of government is working to lay the groundwork for programs that should have a positive impact and help alleviate the issue in the long term.
“There’s a lot of issues. We get it,” Bergquist said. “We’re working diligently with the county and others.”
The DDA also reviewed a letter sent to Culpeppper, executive director of FaithWorks, in 2014 encouraging him to look elsewhere for a location to open The Well.
The Well opened in 2015 and offers food, clothing, blankets, hygiene products and facilities, access to social services and shelter from the elements during its hours of operation. It is not open overnight.
“While the DDA applauds FaithWorks in its efforts to assist marginalized populations through its Sparrow’s Nest and Open Doors programs, we believe that locating the FaithWorks Day Service Center at the former Greyhound station on Gloucester Street will limit your organization’s ability to meet its mission in assisting homeless people and will also hinder our ability to promote the district for new business and redevelopment,” the letter read
The DDA at the time questioned the decision based on its proximity to schools and youth centers, a major marketable commercial lot across the street, the building’s low elevation, the fact it could not expand without being brought up to code — a costly proposition given the historic nature of the building — and that the zoning prohibited serving hot meals.
“Why not attempt to find a location where these services and possible others can be provided?” the letter asked.
Because Gloucester Street is a major corridor of the city’s downtown, the DDA was worried The Well would make marketing and redeveloping the district hard.
In other business, the DDA approved a $2,000 Jump Start Grant for Heritage Tours Brunswick.
City groundskeeper Jeff Faletto also told the board that Christmas lights will start going up this month.