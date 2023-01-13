102419_the wick 2
The Wick 3.0, which features 35 office spaces, is set to open next week.

The Brunswick Downtown Development Authority granted almost $75,000 in grants to local businesses on Thursday.

The Commercial Property Enhancement grant can pay upwards of $25,000 or half the project cost, whichever is lower, towards certain improvements and renovations in the downtown development district. The district includes commercial areas along Newcastle, Gloucester, Norwich and Albany streets.

