It’s a busy weekend for Brunswick with the city’s downtown hosting five events and festivals.
Jennifer Krouse, Brunswick Downtown Development Authority programs and events manager, updated the DDA Board on the weekend’s happenings at a regular meeting on Thursday.
This year’s Brunswick Georgia Tribute Festival kicked off Thursday with an opening night party at The Blue Door and hits full swing today at the Ritz Theater.
Founded as the Elvis Tribute Festival in 2013, Elvis tribute artists from all over the country descend on Brunswick to pay homage to the King of Rock and Roll. It’s since expanded to include an array of performers, “Las Vegas legends, classic and modern country,” according to the event’s website.
Today at 11 a.m., Elvis tribute artists will perform in competition for prizes, followed by a matinee show at 2 p.m., open-air performances in downtown at 4:30 p.m. and a “Las Vegas Nights” concert at 7 p.m. in the Ritz. More shows are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday. For more information, visit tributefestival.rocks.
Peaches to Beaches also starts today and continues tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., rain or shine. Billed as “Georgia’s longest yard sale,” Peaches to Beaches brings together vendors along 230 miles of U.S. 341 from Barnesville to Brunswick. For details, visit explorehwy341.org.
Saturday marks the first Forward Brunswick Farmers Market featuring a curated selection of local growers and producers, and the inaugural Xyno Keep it Funky Fest celebrating the furniture store’s first year in business.
The farmer’s market opens at 9 a.m. and runs to 1 p.m. in Mary Ross Waterfront Park. An attendant will be on-hand to assist customers paying via EBT or SNAP benefits. For more information, visit forwardbrunswick.org/farmersmarket.
From noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Queen Square, next door to Xyno, will be alive with music, food trucks and crafts vendors and a wide range of activities for kids, including face painting and an inflatable bounce house.
On Sunday, Temple Beth Tefilloh invites the public to get a taste of Jewish culture and tradition at the Jewish Food and Culture Festival in Jekyll Square. Anyone looking to learn about traditional Jewish food, games, music and customs is welcome to join the party from noon to 3 p.m.
Krouse also updated the board on the inaugural Brunswick Backyard BBQ in February.
It was a great event from the cooks’ end, and the Georgia Barbecue Association was very happy with it, she said. Some issues cropped up on the public’s end, though — a Boston butt shortage and some dropout volunteers, to name a few.
Overall, however, Krouse said it went well and will come back next year with some tweaks.
In other business, the DDA board:
• Awarded a $25,000 grant to Brunswick Landing Marina to assist with a $134,000 project to remodel the restrooms and showers on the marina’s north end.
• Awarded a $7,500 grant to Silver Bluff Brewing Co. for a $15,000 project to stabilize the second floor of a building at 1317 Newcastle St. in advance of a renovation project.
• Discussed upcoming St. Patrick’s Day events.