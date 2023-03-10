It’s a busy weekend for Brunswick with the city’s downtown hosting five events and festivals.

Jennifer Krouse, Brunswick Downtown Development Authority programs and events manager, updated the DDA Board on the weekend’s happenings at a regular meeting on Thursday.

More from this section

Lover's Oak gets preventative treatment

Lover's Oak gets preventative treatment

Sandy Colhard’s normally quiet stretch of Albany Street was far from peaceful Tuesday morning as tree care experts from Savannah performed some preventative maintenance on Lover’s Oak.

Terry Creek Outfall cleanup continues

Terry Creek Outfall cleanup continues

Huge piles and stacks of granite stone, concrete block and other materials continue to grow east of Pinova Inc. as work continues on a new outfall canal that drains the property formerly owned by Hercules.