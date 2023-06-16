The board of the Brunswick Downtown Development Authority approved more than $40,000 in grants to downtown businesses Thursday during the first meeting for two new members.
The board awarded funding to three businesses for renovations and improvements to their property through the city’s Commercial Property Enhancement Grant program. It covers half the cost of various projects for up to $25,000.
The African American Culture Center at 1621 Albany St. was awarded a grant for half of the $17,309 project cost to update the building’s Americans with Disabilities Act, ADA, compliance, improve fire safety and address the building’s structural integrity.
El Puerto Azteca, 1805 Norwich St., will receive a grant for half of a $30,384 project to make improvements to a shopping center’s parking lot and to add handicapped parking according to ADA standards.
A new business set to open at 1525 Newcastle St., Vampire Penguin, was approved to receive up to $25,000 to fund half of a project to install a grease trap, build ADA-compliant restrooms and for plumbing upgrades. The full scope of the project is around $75,000, but the final cost is still being determined.
The DDA meeting was the first for two new members. Travis Stegall, president at Social Impact Community Partners, and Susan Bates, owner of Tipsy McSway’s Neighborhood Grill and Bar, took over seats on the board after the departure of Courtney Prince and Peggy Shanahan.
With Bates coming to the board, the DDA’s association with the Brunswick Music District, an organization she started to promote live music in downtown Brunswick, will dissolve. Board members thanked her for the time and money Bates has put into the music district and agreed that they still want to host a live music event downtown. Bates said she would be happy to help as a DDA member to organize future live music events.
Also at the meeting, Forward Brunswick Executive Director Lance Sabbe discussed with the board some changes in how the Saturday morning farmers markets at Mary Ross Park are marketed. The Forward Brunswick Farmers Market is held every second and fourth Saturday of the month from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It hosts only local farmers and producers and attracts about 400 people at each event.
The DDA hosts a farmers market on the other weekends of the month that brings in wholesalers who are not necessarily farmers growing and producing their own products. It is held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Sabbe wants to work with DDA staff to make it more clear to the public the differences between the two events, the times when they are held and who is participating, among other things.
Also at the meeting, City Manager Regina McDuffie provided updates on city projects in downtown Brunswick.