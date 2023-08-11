Brunswick’s Downtown Development Authority handed out $77,000 in grants on Thursday to assist businesses with construction and startup costs.

Most of that amount, $75,000, was awarded to three projects as Commercial Property Enhancement Grants, or CPE: The Brick’s new facility on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Totally Free’s new office on Gloucester St. and a upgrades to the Commerce Building on Newcastle Street. Each vote was unanimous and each was awarded $25,000.

