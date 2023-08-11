Brunswick’s Downtown Development Authority handed out $77,000 in grants on Thursday to assist businesses with construction and startup costs.
Most of that amount, $75,000, was awarded to three projects as Commercial Property Enhancement Grants, or CPE: The Brick’s new facility on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Totally Free’s new office on Gloucester St. and a upgrades to the Commerce Building on Newcastle Street. Each vote was unanimous and each was awarded $25,000.
CPE grants can pay for up to $25,000 or half of some major renovation projects in old buildings and are paid for by federal funds under the American Rescue Plan Act.
Of the seven members, DDA Board members Whitney Herndon, Michael Kaufman, Susan Bates and Michael Torras were present. Julie Martin, a member of the board and the Brunswick City Commission, arrived after the CPE votes took place.
Formerly located on St. Simons Island, The Brick’s new facility at 1505 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard is under construction, said Jeff Faletto, city building inspector. The grant will pay for a new façade and HVAC system.
The Brick offers classes in American karate, Brazilian jiu-jitsu, gymnastics and performance cheer, along with a summer camp and day camp programs. The Brick has its certificate of occupancy and will be opening soon, said Faletto. It’s also looking to redo the farmer’s market mural on the side of the building.
Totally Free’s application stated the business intends to use the money to improve a new location at 1708 Gloucester St. The business specializes in helping homebuyers improve their credit worthiness, keeping homes from foreclosure, facilitating homeownership with education and certifications for down payment assistance, among other things.
The new Gloucester Street building needs roof repairs, a new HVAC system and plumbing and electrical work, which the grant will help cover. The business is currently located on Newcastle Street.
The last of the three big projects came from the owner of the Commerce Building at 1508 Newcastle St. The owner plans to install new restrooms compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act and renovate the second floor into apartments. In total, the project is close to $59,000, DDA Executive Director Mathew Hill said.
A fourth project — work on the building at 507 Gloucester St. to convert it to apartments — was deferred because the project did not meet the $15,000 threshold to qualify for a CPE grant.
The authority also voted to give a $2,000 jump-start grant to the English Language Learning Academy, a for-profit school planning to open at 1628 Norwich St.
It deferred a jump-start grant request from El Milagro, a food truck, because some board members wanted more information on aspects of the business.
• Faletto told the board about an event called Grimm Fest planned for October’s First Friday. It would include storytellers relating the original German fairy tales written by the Brothers Grimm — Jacob and Wilhelm — circus-style performances, a scavenger hunt and mock trial of Jack from the story “Jack and the Beanstalk. Some board members worried the event had not been advertised enough, as it is only two months away, and that businesses on Newcastle wouldn’t have time to participate. Some members of the board asked if it could be postponed. Faletto said that it would have to be postponed to next year due to other holidays the city plans to celebrate in the fall and winter.
• Torras presented a project to light Newcastle Street with hanging lights. He suggested it be done in four phases corresponding to city blocks, starting at G Street and ending at Mansfield Street. Business owners and individuals would sponsor installation of electrical equipment, hanging wire and lighting. Torras said his foundation would be willing to sponsor a block, and that others had expressed interest as well. The rest of the board was receptive and planned to ask other downtown businesses.
The DDA’s next board meeting is scheduled for Sept. 14.