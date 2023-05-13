DDA approves Matted Ox grant
Brunswick’s Downtown Development Authority approved a request for a $2,000 grant from Matted Ox Axe Throwing to remodel and refit its new location at 1510 Bay St.
DDA approves Matted Ox grant
Brunswick’s Downtown Development Authority approved a request for a $2,000 grant from Matted Ox Axe Throwing to remodel and refit its new location at 1510 Bay St.
The DDA also deferred a Commercial Property Enhancement Grant request from the Brunswick African American Culture Center at 1621 Albany St. Executive Director Mathew Hill said the authority needed some more information from the center before taking a vote, but he anticipates it will be approved next month.
The CPE grant can pay for half of the cost incurred for major structural work in older buildings in certain commercial districts of the city, up to $25,000. Hill said the center’s building on Albany needed plumbing work, upgrades to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act and electrical and safety improvements, among other things.
The DDA’s next meeting is on June 8.
— The Brunswick News
