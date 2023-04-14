The Brunswick Downtown Development Authority gave the thumbs up to nearly $58,000 in downtown business grants on Thursday, including two worth around $17,800 to help Skinny Pete’s Wings & Phillys get a new location on Newcastle Street off the ground.
The restaurant would replace Island Jerk at 1519 Newcastle St., which has closed. No one representing the establishment attended the meeting.
Just over $17,300 of the funds came from the city’s Commercial Property Enhancement (CPE) Grant program, which covers half the cost of major structural renovations up to $25,000. In this case, the owners intend to upgrade the storefront’s grease trap and the electrical and fire suppression system, as well as repair the ceiling, said DDA Executive Director Mathew Hill.
The DDA awarded another $550 façade grant to pay for half the cost of installing new signs.
Another CPE grant went to Silver Bluff Brewing Co. DDA Board members voted last month to give a grant to Silver Bluff to assist with a project to stabilize the second floor of the building at 1317 Newcastle St. in advance of a renovation project. The final total for that came back under the $15,000 minimum to qualify, however.
“So the board has said to spend more money,” Hill said.
Silver Bluff expanded the project to include adding new doors and refinishing older ones, Hill said. Its grant will cover $11,111 of the $22,222 project cost.
The DDA also awarded CPE grants worth $14,889 to New Lap LLC for a building at 1505 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and $12,519 to Beaus and Babes Boutique at 1428 Newcastle St.
DDA member and City Commissioner Julie Martin noted the Beaus and Babes project included security cameras and lighting, among other changes to the front of the building. She made a point of asking the board to tell other businesses that the CPE and façade grants can be used for security upgrades.
The board awarded a $265 façade grant to Matted Ox Ax Throwing at its new location at 1510 Bay St. and a $2,000 jump start grant to pay for new business equipment and supplies for Eastwind Art.
DDA member Michael Kaufman recused himself from the last one, as his wife, Bentley Kaufman, owns the business. She asked for the grant to buy a printer to fill custom paper goods orders in-house and for other office equipment. Her primary business is handmade goods, and she showed off some of her items, including shells and cutting boards that were painted and coated in epoxy resin to give them waterproof qualities
The board discussed taking a formal stance on the state of homelessness in Brunswick.
Board member Peggy Shanahan said the DDA sent a letter to the leadership of The Well, a daytime shelter and hospitality center for the homeless, in 2014. That letter asked the Rev. Wright Culpepper, executive director of FaithWorks, which operates The Well, to find another location. It also near-perfectly predicted current issues.
“Some of the exact things that were predicted have come to fruition,” Shanahan said. “… It was foretold, not just by the board but other groups.”
People are getting hurt and investors are turning away from the city’s downtown because of it, she continued.
It’s only human to want to help the homeless, but “we’re also a development authority and we have to look at things from that angle, what helps and what hinders,” she said. “As it’s progressed, I think everyone can see it’s hindered.”
She asked if the board would be interested in drafting another letter to city commissioners reflecting the stance of the DDA. All were in favor. Kaufman suggested the letter avoid echoing what others have said and focus on solutions.
Martin said there’s little the municipal government can do. Homeless people get picked up by the cops, processed through the courts and immediately get back out on the streets. Now the courts and law enforcement are working together to get them evaluated at Gateway Behavioral Health Services before release so they know what they’re dealing with, but it’s not a fix.
She also noted The Well didn’t have to get city approval to open and that elected officials at the time opposed it. FaithWorks dropped several services that would have required city permits, including overnight sheltering, on-site medical services and a kitchen to cook hot meals because the zoning wouldn’t allow it.
“They knew if they had to come to the city for a permit, they would get refused,” Martin said.
In other business, the board heard an update from Live Oak Fiber’s efforts to install fiber optic internet lines in the Golden Isles. Work is ongoing in Brunswick south of Gloucester Street, on St. Simons Island and at exit 29 of I-95, said Pamela Thompson, director of network development.
She said Live Oak was founded to fill a growing need for reliable, high-speed internet. Telehealth programs, homeschooling and the growth of video streaming have spurred growing demand, she said.
In total, Live Oak plans to invest $60 million in the Golden Isles to provide fiber access to 35,000 homes and businesses. The company also brought 20 long-term jobs to the area and wants to maintain a corporate presence in Brunswick at its office building on Gloucester Street, Thompson said.
Residential packages start at $55, she added. For more information, visit liveoakfiber.com.