Brunswick’s Downtown Development Authority voted to approve a $5,000 façade grant for a project to redevelop an old car lot on Norwich Street.
The project, undertaken by Social Impact Community Partners, aims to redevelop the former Atlantic Motors at 2830 Norwich St. into a small office building for tradesmen.
“It’s for our plumbers, small builders, makers,” said Travis Stegall, representing SIC Partners.
One of the selling points of the property is a loading ramp on the back of the building, which lends itself to use by people in the trades, he said.
Construction has begun on the property of a building housing four units, three of which are to be leased once complete. The fourth will serve as SIC Partners’ office, Stegall said.
It’s not really intended for retail businesses, he said, but is more in line with other businesses already occupying Norwich Street. The company has already invested around $500,000 in the project, he said.
The aim of SIC Partners is to revitalize key areas of the city, Stegall said, and to lower the barrier to entry into business ownership for residents by producing below-market-rate commercial space.
The company also plans to get involved in housing development as well, he said.
“Everything we do will have some form of social impact,” he told the board.
The board voted unanimously to approve the grant.
In other business, the DDA further discussed plans to resurface Grant Street in the city’s downtown.
City Manager Regina McDuffie said it would cost between $2.5 million and $3 million to preserve the brick road, the historical value of which is questionable. She said the bricks were most likely laid in the 1950s, and that she’s seen no evidence to suggest they’re any older.
DDA board member Michael Kaufman noted the city could resurface multiple roads at one time for the same cost.
• Voted to move ahead with a proposal to use American Rescue Plan Act money to fund grants up to $25,000 to pay for grease trap installation, Americans with Disabilities Act compliance, repair and replacement of architectural elements, masonry repair, painting and lighting, among other things, in buildings in the historic downtown commercial district.
• Voted to request the Brunswick City Commission expand the DDA’s boundaries to include an area bounded by Norwich Street to the east, Stonewall Street to the west, I Street to the north and F Street to the south.
• Heard an update on a project to install new lighting infrastructure for multiple holidays in the city squares.
• Listened to a presentation from Forward Brunswick Executive Director Lance Sabbe about the organization’s purpose, which is to spur revitalization of the Norwich Street commercial corridor. He proposed working as an intermediary between the DDA and businesses on the corridor to encourage them to take advantage of the city’s façade grants.
The DDA’s next meeting is scheduled for Sept. 8.