Brunswick’s Downtown Development Authority voted to approve a $5,000 façade grant for a project to redevelop an old car lot on Norwich Street.

The project, undertaken by Social Impact Community Partners, aims to redevelop the former Atlantic Motors at 2830 Norwich St. into a small office building for tradesmen.

