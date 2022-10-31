St. Mark's Towers

St. Mark’s Towers opened in 1982 to offer an affordable housing option to local seniors.

 Provided photo

St. Mark’s Towers will be getting a $6 million upgrade courtesy of the state Department of Community Affairs and the city of Brunswick.

According to a Thursday press release from the city of Brunswick, the DCA awarded the $6 million grant to pay for repairs and window replacement in an effort to bring the senior independent living apartments on U.S. 17 up to hurricane standards.

