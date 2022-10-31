St. Mark’s Towers will be getting a $6 million upgrade courtesy of the state Department of Community Affairs and the city of Brunswick.
According to a Thursday press release from the city of Brunswick, the DCA awarded the $6 million grant to pay for repairs and window replacement in an effort to bring the senior independent living apartments on U.S. 17 up to hurricane standards.
A number of the complex’s 150 apartments were damaged by Hurricane Irma in 2017, according to the release. The Federal Emergency Management Agency paid for patch jobs that allowed residents to return to their homes after the storm but did not bring the units up to the standards required to resist future storms.
“It was very stressful for the residents, being shifted around to unfamiliar places while experiencing uncertainty about their living situation. Without additional repairs, it could be disastrous if another hurricane hits,” said Peter Schmidt, Chairman of the Board for St. Mark’s Towers Foundation. “Our buildings are showing their age, and this grant helps us continue to protect the property and maintain a desirable standard of living for our residents in the coming years.”
St. Mark’s provides affordable living for independent seniors with low incomes, of which the city needs more, the release states.
“As Brunswick’s only non-profit independent living facility for seniors, St. Mark’s Towers provides a critical service for our community. We are grateful to be able to help keep St. Mark’s a safe and comfortable place for our older adults to live,” Roxane George, the city’s Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery manager, said in a statement.
The topic came up at a recent summit on homelessness in Glynn County, as some panelists noted that homelessness is on the rise among older people on fixed incomes. According to the release, the demand for apartments at St. Mark’s is so high that the average waiting period for an apartment is two years.
St. Mark’s Towers was established in 1982 via a partnership with St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Brunswick and the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development. Operated by the nonprofit St. Mark’s Towers Foundation, subsidized by HUD and supported by the local community, rent at St. Mark’s is capped at no more than 30% of an approved resident’s gross income.