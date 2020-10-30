Most clocks in the digital age will set themselves back when Daylight Saving Time officially ends at 2 a.m. Sunday.
But please remember to change the batteries in smoke alarms, Brunswick Fire Chief Randy Mobley said. And your clock too if it’s not one that changes automatically.
Using the start and end of DST as a twice-yearly reminder to keep fresh batteries in smoke alarms is a simple but vital rule of thumb, Mobley said.
Smoke alarms are proven life-savers, but they will not work on dead batteries.
“This reminder to change your batteries makes sure you have working smoke alarms in your home,” Mobley said Thursday. “Smoke alarms are like having a security person standing by 24/7 to alert you in case of a fire in your home, even while you sleep. But it can’t work without batteries. You got to replace those batteries.”
If you are a Brunswick resident without smoke alarms, contact the Brunswick Fire Department, he said. Brunswick firefighters will personally deliver and install smoke alarms in any residence within the city limits, he said.
Put your money away — it’s on the fire house, he said.
“Call us,” Mobley said. “We’ll come install them in your home at no charge — also known as free. If you’re a resident and do not have smoke detectors, there’s no reason not to call.
“It’s a program that works, it’s free and it saves lives.”
The number to call is 912-267-5546.
The city’s free smoke alarm policy started in 2015 following two house fire deaths over a five-month span in the city that year, both in residences without smoke detectors. In the 20 previous years, all but one of 18 deaths related to house fires occurred in a residence unguarded by smoke alarms, he said.
“It’s important to the community and to the firefighters,” Mobley said. “Since the program started we haven’t had any fire deaths in the city of Brunswick.”
Brunswick firefighters made a sweep of all 5,300 Brunswick residences in 2016, knocking on doors and offering free fire alarm installation, or leaving a message to call back for the service. On Nov. 19 of that year, city firefighters set a state record for installing the most fire alarms in a single day. The 462 smokes alarms broke the mark previously set in Atlanta.
Donations from residents and businesses in the community, as well as from civic organizations, provide the funding. The fire department also raises money by such initiatives as selling aluminum cans for pennies on the pound.
Lowe’s provides alarms to the fire department at cost, Mobley said.
“We’ve installed around $70,000 worth of smoke alarms in that time,” Mobley said, urging residents not to forget what to do when Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday.
“Change your clocks, change your batteries. It’s so important. It saves lives.”