The historic Risley campus in Brunswick transformed Saturday.
Inside every building, volunteers cleaned out old furniture and other items. Others began shoveling dirt outside in what will soon become a community garden. Art activities engaged children, while residents who lived nearby worked alongside elected officials and other volunteers at the Rise Risley project’s first Day of Hope.
More than 150 people volunteered at the event Saturday, showing up that morning to clean out buildings on campus and sticking around to learn about the project’s vision to open a community resource center.
“They’ve done a great job, which shows me that they truly believe in what it is that we’re trying to do here,” said Tres Hamilton, CEO of Coastal Georgia Area Community Action Authority, Inc., the local agency leading the Rise Risley project. “We have buy-in and, the community is really excited about making a change in this area and in the lives of our families.”
Local organizations set up information tables at the event as well, and a hot dog lunch was provided.
County Commissioner Allen Booker, shovel in hand, took a break from working on the new community garden to share his enthusiasm for the Rise Risley project.
Addressing local poverty has long been one of Booker’s priorities.
“This area, 80 percent of, pre-dominantly male, people are working, but they’re underemployed. So they need other supportive services, and we don’t have public transportation” Booker said. “So having it here is a God-send. I grew up probably about four blocks from here, and seeing the community come out like this and the consistent commitment of people from all over — I tell you, this is truly a community of hope.”
After spending several hours working in all the buildings on campus, volunteers met in the former Jackson Learning Center to hear a presentation on the vision and plan for the project.
Zerik Samples, chief development officer for Community Action, walked the volunteers through the four planned phases, which will begin with the Jackson Learning Center building. The building will house the program’s affordable childcare and early education programs, as well as a kitchen classroom, a co-op space and a small café.
The second phase of the project will be the Risley Alumni Center building, which will serve as the Albany Street entrance and welcome center.
“We want them to get their first introduction by coming through the Risley Alumni Center, so they’ll understand why we’re here and what we’ve come here to celebrate,” Samples said. “We want this to be a living museum.”
The Risley campus’s historic story will also be shared throughout the campus’s buildings, Samples said, with artifacts and murals.
“We want to make sure that this history is preserved for generations and generations and generations to come,” he said.
The third phase will be to place the social services in the Risley Elementary School building. Those services will include Coastal Pines Technical College’s adult education, homeless services, Family Connection Glynn County, Coastal Coalition for Children and the community services arm of Community Action.
The fourth and final phase will be the community arts center in the Colored Memorial building.
“They told me that the new name for the auditorium is the ‘Arts-atorium,” Samples said. The Arts on Albany will be housed there and will offer arts programming in a variety of forms.
Syvillia Averett, a Brunswick resident who volunteered at the Day of Hope, feels like the Rise Risley project is “overdue, but right on time.”
“It’s bringing services to the people who need the services,” she said. “There has always been a question about, for example, transportation issues in this community. This will start to address a lot of that, with bringing those services and opportunities into this community. I’m all for it.”
Jamaal Brown, who serves as assistance dean for student life at College of Coastal Georgia, is also a member of the local chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity. Every year on Martin Luther King, Jr., weekend, he said he and other members of the fraternity, of which King was a member, make sure to participate in service opportunities like the Day of Hope.
“This is something that we do every year, to support the effort of service and giving back to others,” Brown said.