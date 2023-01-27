David Sweat was looking for a way to give back to the community where he was born and raised after a long career in banking.
After considering his options, he decided to run for the Glynn County Commission seat held by Bill Brunson the past eight years after he announced he would not seek another term.
Sweat said he sought the advice of his two older brothers, owners of Sweat’s Furniture in Brunswick, before deciding to announce his candidacy.
District 4 includes Southeast Georgia Health System, College of Coastal Georgia and Brunswick High School, so those will be among his areas of focus.
He is serving on the Golden Isles Convention and Visitors Bureau Board and the finance committee, where his 40 years as a banker and another 15 year as a federal bank examiner will be an asset to fellow commissioners.
Sweat said he’d like to see more events held on the Brunswick waterfront and he believes the city’s downtown district could become a destination.
He described voter approval of a Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax referendum “a great victory” for county residents.
“I have great confidence in the way that money will be administered,” he said.
So far, Sweat said there have been “no surprises” with the job.
“The fun hasn’t started yet,” he said of the opportunity to serve his constituents.
Sweat said he tries to prepare for meetings by closely reading the backup materials when he gets an agenda for an upcoming meeting. He said he sees agenda items where his banking experience could be an asset.
The challenge is meeting with constituents to learn their priorities and keeping up with a busy calendar.
“I’m from here; I’m active here,” he said. “You have to be out in the community.”