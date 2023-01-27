DSC_0113.JPG
Buy Now

David Sweat brings 40 years of banking experience and another 15 years as a federal bank examiner to his new job as a Glynn County Commission member.

 Gordon Jackson/The Brunswick News

David Sweat was looking for a way to give back to the community where he was born and raised after a long career in banking.

After considering his options, he decided to run for the Glynn County Commission seat held by Bill Brunson the past eight years after he announced he would not seek another term.

More from this section