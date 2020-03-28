Local veteran David Sharpe has thrown his hat into the Georgia Senate District 3 race.
Sharpe, a 41-year Glynn County resident, currently serves as the chairman and CEO of STAX Solutions, which helps source medical services and equipment for the Department of Veterans Affairs.
He’s also the founder of Companions for Heroes, which helps pair active military personnel, veterans, law enforcement, first responders and Gold Star families who may be dealing with stress or trauma related to their service with shelter pets.
“We’ve helped a lot of people with Companions for Heroes, nearing 4,000 now,” Sharpe said.
Chief among his concerns as a senate candidate is bringing a wider variety of jobs to the area.
“Tourism is great and has been our lifeblood, but we also need industry,” Sharpe said. “We’re operating in a four-by-four box now, and I want to double that.”
His experience in building both the small business and non-profit, along with relationships in Atlanta he’s formed in his work with the VA, put Sharpe in a perfect position to bring high-paying jobs to the area, he said.
“That’s what ties together my three priorities I have for my campaign,” Sharpe said. “Modernize infrastructure to attract more business and capital investment, No. 1 No. 2, I want to invest in education and workforce development to address our employee needs, and three, I want to provide better opportunities for our military veterans and their families.”
He said his campaign is a calling from God, and that he respects outgoing Sen. William Ligon’s work during his tenure and hopes to bring great economic growth.
Sharpe will face off against fellow Republicans Cody Smith and Sheila McNeill in the May primary election. The winner will run against independent candidate Cedric King for the seat.
The primary is set for May 19. Early voting starts on April 17.
“Get out and vote,” Sharpe said.