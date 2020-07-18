David Sharpe
Republican, Georgia Senate District 3
Do you believe state law should continue to provide for citizen’s arrests?
I would like to see more research and numbers of 1) How many “citizen’s arrests” are performed in Georgia? 2) What were the arrests for? 3) What were the results of those arrests (charges and convictions)? 4) Have there been any other significant incidents surrounding those arrests (in addition to the Arbery case)?
Then I would ask for the Senate to conduct hearings based on the overall cases to determine if there is a need for this law. The facts and numbers would allow me to make an informed decision based on facts, safety and need.
Are you satisfied with the recent hate crimes legislation?
Yes, I was glad to see the General Assembly and the governor put this law in place. The law needs to recognize crimes that are based on bias.
How would you help communities in District 3 recover from the economic and health impacts of COVID-19?
First we need to determine what those impacts are. Trying to solve a problem without identifying the full impact is what got our state and nation in trouble. Spending money and passing bills on emotion or partial data has created some bad legislation and deficit spending. With that said, I would want to ensure that our healthcare facilities, our schools and our public facilities (hotels, restaurants, stores, etc.) have the resources to be able to open fully without jeopardizing safety. I believe business owners need guidelines that aren’t constantly changing so they can make appropriate plans to care for their employees and customers. The people in Southeast Georgia are resilient, and if we give them guidelines and appropriate resources they will quickly get back to work.