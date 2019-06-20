Now-former St. Simons Land Trust Executive Director David Pope stepped down from his position over the weekend, according to land trust staff.
Land trust Development Director Emily Ellison confirmed that Pope submitted his resignation over the weekend, which was accepted by the board of directors.
According to Scott McQuade, chairman of the land trust’s board of directors, Pope cited personal reasons for his resignation. The land trust released a statement regarding the matter on Monday.
“The St. Simons Land Trust Board of Directors is grateful to David Pope for the many contributions that he has made to the organization and to the community,” McQuade said in the statement.
“During David’s tenure the land trust protected an additional 300 acres including the purchase of 1810 Frederica (Road) and the Mildred Huie Museum property on Frederica Road. The land trust staff and board will continue its very important mission to preserve and protect St. Simons for present and future generations.”
The land trust is in the process of notifying its partners and membership about the change in leadership, and will form a search committee to select its next executive director.
Pope, an attorney dealing with environmental issues and preservation, was executive director of the land trust since October 2016, when he replaced founding member Ben Slade.
Before serving on the land trust board, Pope was the director of the Georgia office of the Southern Environmental Law Center.