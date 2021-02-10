Georgia voters have had plenty of practice in the last year with primaries, special elections, general elections and runoffs.
It will be time to use those skills again in Glynn, Camden and McIntosh counties when early voting for the March 16 special elections begins later this month.
Glynn County voters will have two referendum questions on the ballot to consider. They will be asked to approve a 1 percent Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, or SPLOST, to fund a variety of city and county projects.
They also will be asked to consider if the Oglethorpe Conference Center planned for downtown Brunswick is “infeasible, impractical, unrealistic, and otherwise not in the best interest of the citizens of Glynn County.”
A “yes” vote will release the more than $2.5 million intended for the conference center into the general funds for Brunswick and Glynn County to be used for the purposes of reducing ad valorem taxes.
If the vote passes, Glynn County commissioners plan to use the county’s estimated share of proceeds — $1.3 million — to pay off the bond used for the renovations for the Brunswick-Glynn County Library.
In Camden County, voters in Kingsland will choose a new city council member to replace LaMar Stokes, who unexpectedly resigned to move to Atlanta to help family. Sanjay Patel, Bryant Shepard and Kristy Chance Starke will face off in the non-partisan race.
Brantley County voters will have to choose a new probate court judge, a new school board member and consider a request to renew an E-SPLOST.
Seven candidates are seeking the non-partisan probate court judge’s seat: Mike Foreman, Syble Johns, Cassie Lee, Marty Lee, Kerry Mathie, Justin Smith and Brent Wilson.
Three candidates running for the Post 5 board of education seat are Kathy Brooker, Frank M. Bullard and Mike Kersey.
Early voting begins weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting Feb. 22 and ending March 12.
The date for the runoffs in races not determined in the special elections is April 13.
Here are the locations for early voting:
Glynn County
• Board of Elections Office, 1815 Gloucester St.
• Ballard Community Building, 30 Nimitz Drive, Brunswick.
• St. Simons Island Fire Station No. 2, 1969 Demere Road.
Camden County
• Camden County Annex, 107 N. Gross Road, Kingsland.
Brantley County
• Board of Elections office, 10305 N. Main St., Nahunta.