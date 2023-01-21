Darien voters will go to the polls June 20 in a special election to complete what will then be the remaining 2 ½ years left in the four-year term of City Council member Marcy Goodyear who died suddenly this month.

City Manager Richard Braun said the remaining members of the City Council selected the first available date of the special election dates established by the Georgia Secretary of State.

Church thrift store benefits community

Mission work takes many forms, and it’s not always about helping people halfway around the world (although that certainly is important). About 10 years ago First Presbyterian Church in Darien opened Antiques & More in their former manse to raise money for the church fellowship hall.