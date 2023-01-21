Darien voters will go to the polls June 20 in a special election to complete what will then be the remaining 2 ½ years left in the four-year term of City Council member Marcy Goodyear who died suddenly this month.
City Manager Richard Braun said the remaining members of the City Council selected the first available date of the special election dates established by the Georgia Secretary of State.
The council also set a qualifying fee of $198 and set three days of qualifying, April 12-14.
Doll Gale, supervisor of elections for McIntosh County, said qualifying will run from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. April 12 and 13 and end at noon April 14. The city will conduct its own qualifying at city offices at 702 Northway Street.
Although the city election districts have been redrawn, the special election must be conducted using the boundaries that were in place when Goodyear won in November 2021, Gale said.
There will be two weeks of early voting beginning May 30, all at the Board of Elections office just north of the county courthouse. The poll there will be open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on two mandatory Saturdays, June 3 and 10, she said.