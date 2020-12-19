When jury trials resume next month in Glynn County after a 10-month pandemic-induced hiatus, the process will be spread out for miles.
Well, nearly 2 miles, to be precise. That is the distance between the Glynn County Courthouse, 701 G. St., and Selden Park, 100 Genoa Martin Drive, off Newcastle Street.
“We’re going to have jury selection at the Selden Park gym,” said Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney-elect Keith Higgins, 61.
And once jury trials start in Superior Court, social distancing logistics will dictate still more spacing. While some jurors will occupy the jury box, other jurors will find seating in the gallery.
Do not worry about those jurors getting mixed up with the public. The public will be across the hall in the jury assembly room.
The largest single room in the entire courthouse, the space will accommodate only 36 people once the mandated 6 feet of separation between each person is figured into the equation.
“The idea is to comply with the law and comply with the directives of the health department on what we need to do to be safe,” said Clerk of Glynn County Superior Court Ron Adams.
Similar scenarios are being instituted throughout the Brunswick Judicial Circuit, which includes Camden, Wayne, Appling and Jeff Davis counties.
Meanwhile, Higgins has had his hands full interviewing potential prosecuting attorneys and familiarizing himself with the day-to-day workings of the five-county judicial circuit.
Taking a quick break from interviews Friday morning, Higgins said he is grateful to folks like Adams, Glynn County Sheriff Neal Jump and Superior Court Judge Stephen G. Scarlett, the ones who orchestrated the parameters for justice and due process in the time of COVID-19.
Settling into a new office always presents some challenges. But doing so under these circumstances makes the new role more daunting still.
“Oh, it’s going to be a challenge, for sure,” Higgins said. “I have trials coming up at the end of January in both Glynn and Jeff Davis (counties). And I have trials coming up the first week of February in Wayne and Camden counties.
“It’s a challenge, but Judge Scarlett and Ron Adams and Sheriff Jump have done an excellent job of putting this system in place to allow this to happen.”
He has even received some assistance from his predecessor, Jackie Johnson, the outgoing DA whom Higgins bested in the November election. The two met twice earlier this month to discuss the transition and review the dollars and cents of prosecuting criminals.
“We met at the DA’s office with part of the transition team, and then we had an additional meeting to get the particulars with regards to the financial aspects of the office,” Higgins said. “The information that we were able to obtain has been very helpful.”
As her 10-year tenure as the circuit’s chief prosecutor concludes, Johnson said she is focused on doing what she can to help the new DA continue to pursue justice.
“We started with a balance of around $600,000 (operating budget) and we’re leaving with upwards of $1.2 to $2 million,” said Johnson, a Camden County resident. “We’re leaving the DA’s office in very good financial shape. I’m very proud of what we’ve accomplished in the last 10 years that we’ve been here.”
Johnson said the pandemic has left a high-profile murder case in limbo in every county in the circuit since March, when COVID-19 concerns effectively suspended trials by jury.
But Higgins said he will not rush to try cases as important as life and death.
“We won’t initially be going to trial with the more serious types of cases,” Higgins said. “One of the reasons is we want to make sure when we’re trying those cases, we aren’t going to affect the due process rights of the accused.”
Higgins served as an assistant district attorney in the Brunswick Judicial Circuit for some 23 years, beginning in the early 1990s. This included managing the Camden County office for two years. He also has worked as a defense attorney in private practice.
Higgins will retain some prosecuting attorneys and other employees who are currently working for the DA’s office. Others he will hire from outside.
“We’re still in the process of interviewing those who wish to stay,” Higgins said. “We’ve been doing that for the past two weeks. And we are interviewing applicants who are currently not on staff as well.”
Higgins will be sworn in as DA at 10 a.m. Monday at Selden Park, with Superior Court Judge Stephen D. Kelley presiding. His first day on the job as DA will be Jan. 4, the first Monday of the new year.
The jury selection process will begin soon after just down the road in the spacious gymnasium at Selden Park
“It’s a big gym,” Adams said.
There will be 120 chairs placed on the gym floor. Nearly half of those will be left empty. Other potentials jurors will find places in the bleachers, socially distanced from each other of course. Courthouse officials will keep track of each potential juror’s seat, should COVID contact tracing become necessary, Adams said.
The DA’s team, the defense attorneys and the judge also will be spaced accordingly inside the gym to meet health and safety standards, he said.
It all went as planned during a trial run earlier this week at Selden Park, Adams said.
“Our Superior Court judges viewed all of the available locations and Selden’s the one that was best-suited to meet our needs,” Adams said.
The first jury selections will begin on the last Monday in January, Higgins said. The plan is to select one jury for trial in the morning and another jury for trial in the afternoon each Monday. The rest of the week will be given to trying two cases at the courthouse.
“We’ll be able to select two juries on the Monday and then try them at the courthouse the rest of the week,” Higgins said. “It’s a challenge. But we’ll be able to handle the task at hand.”