Darien’s 54th Annual Blessing of the Fleet Friday through Sunday is sure to have a couple of elements that were missing in 2020 — a big crowd and an actual festival.
The annual 3-day event that draws an estimated 15,000 to 25,000 people was cut to a one-day event last April because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Alexandra Smetana, director of the Darien-McIntosh Chamber of Commerce, which sponsors the event, said about 2,500 came to the river on that Sunday afternoon to witness the parade of shrimp boats that priests and ministers blessed from the U.S. 17 bridge.
“We missed all our visitors,’’ she said. “Darien thrives on tourism.’’
The blessing and the accompanying festival is a way to celebrate the shrimping industry while showing off the beauty and charm of the historic city, Smetana said.
It’s all back this year starting with arts, crafts and food booths Friday night and continuing early Saturday with the YMCA 5-kilometer race at 7:30 a.m. and a fun run. The Darien Lions Club will host its all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast from 8 until 10 a.m. Also on Saturday, there’s a free kids’ fishing rodeo at the industrial park for those 12 and younger.
The McIntosh Art Association will have its Arts in the Park Saturday and Sunday in Vernon Square, and classic cars will be on display Saturday.
As always, however, the shrimp boat fleet is the floating centerpiece of the festival and the shrimpers get a say on some elements. They chose “All Hail Georgia Shrimpers” as this year’s theme and elected Capt. Marty Collins as this year’s grand marshal.
Collins started work on a shrimp boat when he was an 8-year-old striker on the back deck of the Warlock, a boat his father “Capt. Crab” Collins ran. When he was 10, Capt Jack Gale gave him his first full share of the catch as a deck hand on the Neta G. Born and at 16 he became captain of the first of his many trawlers.
Fishing from Virginia to Texas, Collins said he made a lot of friends along the way and credits much of his knowledge and success to the “old heads’’ of shrimping. This Sunday’s won’t be Collins’ first blessing at the river bridge. He brought the Fran and Betty, the Pay Dirt, the Capt. Zack, the Amazing Grave and the Forgiven up the river for past blessings. The 100-foot plus Amazing Grave was the largest he has captained, but Collins said his favorite vessel was the Forgiven, a boat he left to run the 97-foot Lady Denise at the request of the late Denise Miller.
This year’s Miss Blessing of the Fleet has strong ties to the sea but not in shrimping. Isabella Darby was born in Honolulu to Navy parents and also lived in Annapolis. Her family was back in Hawaii in 2021 when they moved to McIntosh County to be close to family. She is a junior at McIntosh Academy.
She and Collins will ride Saturday in the downtown street parade that begins at 10 a.m.
The live entertainment begins at 3:30 p.m. Saturday with Conni Lane and the Band of 1000 Names. Levi Moore will follow and Trea Landon will perform at 7 p.m. There will fireworks at 9 p.m. and the gates close at 10:30 p.m.
There will be a worship service at 10:30 a.m. on the waterfront followed by the boat parade and blessing at 2 p.m. Collins and Darby will both be on the deck of an elaborately decorated shrimp boat when the holy water showers down from the bridge.
For more information on registration and admission prices, visit darienmcintoshchamber.com/blessing-of-the-fleet.