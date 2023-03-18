State Rep. Buddy DeLoach, R-Townsend, says House Bill 273 was intended to clean up a section of Georgia code that in the 1980s created the Sapelo Island Heritage Authority and strengthen the presence of Hog Hammock community residents on the authority’s board.

It was not to diminish the power of Gullah-Geechee people on the authority he says was created to protect the culture on the island.

More from this section

Stabbing victim on vagrancy in city: 'It's getting scary'

Stabbing victim on vagrancy in city: 'It's getting scary'

Matthew Milburn read the sign again and again that told the occupants of a medical emergency helicopter about the importance of lowering a shade when flying at night. It was all he could do to keep from passing out on the flight from Brunswick to Jacksonville to receive treatment for a stab …