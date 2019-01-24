A federal jury will likely decide a discrimination lawsuit after a judge declined to issue a summary judgment for Darien police supervisors accused of disciplining and firing an African-American officer who was in a relationship with a white officer.
In an order filed late Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Lisa Godbey Wood dismissed the Darien Police Department as a defendant but let the case go forward against the city, Chief Donnie Howard, former officer Ryan Alexander and officer Joseph Creswell. Wood said plaintiff Korone Robinson’s claims of conspiracy could not stand against the police department because it is a “non-legal entity incapable of being sued.”
She found that enough disputes of material evidence remained that a jury could find that Robinson’s supervisors had unfairly reprimanded Robinson, demoted him from head of narcotics investigations and fired him because of his interracial relationship with white officer Stacey Miller.
Howard has asserted that Robinson’s termination resulted from his continual insubordination and his refusal to report in while on patrol.
In his original suit filed in August 2017 Robinson said that he and Miller began spending much of their off-duty hours together by August 2015 and had engaged in intimate contact. Robinson asserted in the suit that police department leaders didn’t become aware of the relationship until the following January and, upon learning of it, began meting out more discipline. Howard and the co-defendants countered that they knew of the relationship well before that and their treatment of Robinson resulted from his failures to abide by policies and not his race.
Robinson and Miller were ordered to not ride in the same police vehicle, but the defendants said there was good reason for such an order. The need could arise to have two officers in cars at separate locations. Also there was a need to separate any officers who were romantically involved because, in dangerous situations, they could place the safety of each other over that of the public, the defendants said.
Wood found there was also a question for a jury on Robinson’s two-week suspension on May 3, 2016, for going on a raid with McIntosh County Sheriff’s Office. The suit said Howard had issued an order that city officers not participate in any investigations with the Sheriff’s Office. Robinson asserted he was off duty and went to the parade’s command post to meet other officers socially and not to carry out law enforcement functions. Miller obtained permission to participate in that county operation, the suit says.
Howard later changed the suspension to two weeks leave with pay, but when Robinson returned to work he was demoted to patrol. Howard shut down drug investigations, which Robinson had headed. Howard said he didn’t have enough officers left in narcotics to operate it effectively so he decided “to give it a break.”
Wood also said there wasa factual dispute on whether Robinson was singled out for mistreatment when he was refused permission to take his patrol car to Atlanta for a wedding that he and Miller were attending. She noted that other officers, including former investigator Nick Roundtree, said that it was a “perk” for officers to take their patrol cars out of town and to run errands.
She also noted another officer said he was allowed to take his patrol car out of town to ensure he could get back quickly if needed.
The city policy, however, is that officers may drive the cars only within a 12-mile radius.
Robinson’s suit also said he was compelled to work in an office where a Nazi flag was on display. Robinson is now a drug investigator for the McIntosh County Sheriff’s Office and Miller is a school resource officer for the McIntosh County school board. Creswell works drug investigations for Darien and Alexander is a Glynn County deputy sheriff. No trial date has been set and the case still could be settled.