Darien pharmacist pleads to federal charge

A woman who’s also accused in a federal civil matter of improperly dispensing prescription opioids pleaded guilty to a criminal charge Tuesday of making false statements relating to health care matters.

Janice Ann Colter, who was in charge of the Darien Pharmacy, faces a maximum of five years in prison and three years’ supervised release.

“This pharmacist misled her suppliers to keep open a pipeline to prescribers who were doling out massive amounts of addicting controlled substances,” Robert Murphy, special agent in charge of the Atlanta Field Division of the Drug Enforcement Agency, said in a statement. “Ms. Colter was not only reckless with regard to the many patients she served, but she also violated the trust of the community she served.”

According to the plea agreement, in June and August 2017 in matters involving the companies McKesson, H.D. Smith and Top Rx, Colter made false statements that “she no longer would fill prescriptions for certain high prescribers of opioids and other controlled substances when, in truth and fact, as Colter well knew, she continued to fill controlled substances prescribed by those physicians, including an email dated Aug. 21, 2017, sent to TopRx regarding continued prescribing for Florida physicians.”

In other federal criminal matters, Eboni Grant pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess crack with intent to distribute.

She participated in a narcotics effort notably and allegedly run by Robert Curtis Johnson of Jacksonville, Fla.

She faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and three years’ supervised release.

Her other charges — possession of crack with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking — will be dismissed at sentencing.

