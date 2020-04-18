The Darien Police department has a formed a new drug squad.
The good news is these cops are only after the good guys — and they deliver.
Medicine is probably a better word than drugs for what these cops have in mind. As elderly folks and others with medical conditions struggle through this time of sheltering in place, Darien police officers pick up needed medications from local pharmacies and deliver them to the doorsteps of townsfolk.
The medical delivery offer is just another way police are serving and protecting this little McIntosh County town of about 2,000 residents, Darien Police Chief Donnie Howard said.
Officers also have been working with a church program to deliver basic grocery necessities to those who either cannot get out or should not be out risking exposure to COVID-19, he said.
“We’re really trying to help just any way we can with folks who can’t do for themselves in these times,” Howard said. “It’s really tough on our little community. But at the same time, we’re blessed to live in a small community where we can do something like this.”
Howard got the idea for delivering medicines to Darien residents from a similar program in nearby Liberty County, he said.
A post recently appeared on the Darien Police Department Facebook page announcing the offer to pick up and deliver medication for those in need. It is for Darien residents only.
Residents can reach out through the department’s Facebook page. Howard said people can also use the department’s crime tip line to drop a message for prescription requests: 912-437-8477.
Police sergeants Joe Treswell and Aaron Turner are spearheading the effort, Howard said.
Police will pick up the person’s prescription from the pharmacy and then deliver it to their doorstep, he said.
The offer has been slow to catch on. So far only one resident has requested a prescription delivery, but Howard wants residents to know the service is available.
“Naturally, they’ll go through a vetting process and the pharmacy is aware we’re coming,” Howard said. “We’ll take it to them and make sure the person receiving it is the right person. We would like to encourage the elderly to reach out to us and let us help them through this.”
Police also are assisting Darien United Methodist Church in its effort to help those who cannot get out or who are particularly vulnerable to exposure. The church program delivers nonperishable groceries and some produce to residents in Darien, Howard said.
Darien police have been happy to deliver. Avoiding contact, they leave the delivery at a doorstep, knock and make sure it has been picked up before leaving, Howard said.
“That group at the church is a bunch of kind and hard-working people, and we’re trying to come up with ways to reduce the need for people getting out in public,” he said. “It’s just the essentials. It’s not an awful lot, but it helps. If we can bring it to them, that is less people in our stores and pharmacies.”
It also is an opportunity for police to check on residents and make sure no one is getting overlooked, he said.
“The most important part is making contact,” he said. “We get to see how they’re doing.”