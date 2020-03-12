The Darien-McIntosh County Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday that it will postpone the annual Blessing of the Fleet due to COVID-19 concerns.
“With all the recommendations from all the health organizations regarding large gatherings, county officials, city officials, we all met and it was decided we want to postpone the event,” said chamber president Mandy Harrison.
Around 25,000 people attended the event in 2019, Harrison said, and the chamber expected the same if not more this year.
The event has an economic impact of around $800,000 to $1 million in Darien and the surrounding area, Harrison said, so it was not an easy decision to make. She added that it will be a short-term loss, but that she believes the postponement will not be damaging in the long run.
The event was originally scheduled for March 27-29. A new date had not been set as of Thursday.