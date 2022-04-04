Darien hosts first full Blessing of the Fleet since pandemic began

The 54th Annual Blessing of the Fleet took place this weekend in Darien. The annual three-day event has been held at a reduced capacity since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic but returned in full force this year. The blessing and the festival celebrates the shrimping industry. This year’s Miss Blessing of the Fleet is Isabella Darby, a junior at McIntosh Academy.

