Darien City Councilwoman Marcy Goodyear died suddenly Tuesday, leaving city government shocked and saddened at the loss of one of its members, Mayor Hugh Hodge said.
Hodge said he was told Goodyear died of a heart attack.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We hope you've enjoyed your 3 free articles this month.Subscribe today to gain FULL ACCESS to our online content.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Darien City Councilwoman Marcy Goodyear died suddenly Tuesday, leaving city government shocked and saddened at the loss of one of its members, Mayor Hugh Hodge said.
Hodge said he was told Goodyear died of a heart attack.
She had nearly three years left in the four-year term she won in November 2021.
“She was a wonderful lady. She didn’t meet a stranger,’’ Hodge said. “She always spoke her mind and voted from her heart.”
Hodge acknowledged that he and Goodyear had been on opposite sides of issues a number of times but said she could disagree without being disagreeable.
“It was just shocking,’’ he said of her death.
A 14-year resident of Darien, Goodyear was well known in the community, having worked at Skippers Fish Camp since 2011. Her council bio says she was in charge of public relations for the popular seafood restaurant and raw bar on the Darien River.
Her death comes on the heels of that of part-owner and manager Andy Morris.
Because she had so much time left on her term, the City Council will have to call for a special election to replace her, likely at its meeting Tuesday. With qualifying and other legal requirements, her seat may be empty until summer, Hodge said.
That leaves the city in a lurch because Councilman Morris Butler has been out for nearly a year because of medical issues, Hodge said.
“It’s just going to be me, Skeen and Lotson,’’ Hodge said.
Unless he and councilmen Augusta Skeen and Griffin Lotson all attend meetings, no business can be conducted because the mayor and two council members are required for a quorum.
Hodge noted it could have been worse had the council not changed its requirements for a quorum last year. Previously, three council members and a mayor had to be present to take official action, Hodge said. Had the mayor been absent from a meeting, four council members, one of whom is mayor pro tem, would have had to be present for a quorum.
“Now we’ve got to agree on everything, or it doesn’t pass,’’ Hodge said. “It’s just a sad mess.”
Whoever wins the special election to replace Goodyear will remain in office through 2025 along with Lotson.
Hodge said his term and those of Skeen and Butler are up at the end of this year.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
The Brunswick Downtown Development Authority granted almost $75,000 in grants to local businesses on Thursday.
The Brunswick Urban Redevelopment Agency wants to do more for the city of Brunswick.
Those looking to celebrate the legacy and ideals of Martin Luther King Jr. will have numerous opportunities to do so in Brunswick.
Federal authorities announced charges against 76 people Wednesday for their alleged involvement in a massive drug trafficking and street gang enterprise operated out of Glynn County and state prisons distributing methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin and alprazolam in Southeast Georgia and North…
The Bubbling Cauldron in downtown Brunswick is opening a little later than anticipated, but the new opening date is much more on-brand — Friday the 13th.
A former U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement official who worked at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center at Glynco will spend the next four years in prison and the six years following on probation after pleading guilty Friday to charges related to a Feb. 4, 2022, domestic violenc…