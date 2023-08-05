While it may not have been a surprise to residents of South Coastal Georgia that there were unmarked graves in Upper Mill Cemetery in Darien, it was a surprise to Kieran McMullen at just how many there were: 2,335.
“It bothered me from the time I started here,” said McMullen, code enforcement officer for the city of Darien. “It’s five-and-a-half acres, two-and-a-half years old, and there didn’t seem to be enough markers.”
Upper Mill Cemetery is typical of Southern graveyards. It’s in a quiet part of a quiet town off New River Road, carpeted in green and shaded by the expansive canopies of live oaks. It dates back to at least 1803 and possibly before.
Darien residents, members of the Darien City Council and others came together in April to hear the preliminary results of a ground-penetrating radar survey of Upper Mill. At the time, only around 600 unmarked graves had been tagged.
“We found what we feared was true,” McMullen told The News on Friday. “There’s literally thousands of people there and they’re unmarked.”
Upper Mill — named for a lumber mill once on Cathead Creek — was formerly three city-managed cemeteries, but now it’s only one.
A lot of the unmarked graves likely hold the remains of Black people because one of the three cemeteries was primarily used to inter slaves from Butler Island. Alongside that cemetery were two more, one owned by a White Presbyterian church and another that was run by the city.
The city formally took over management of it around the turn of the 19th century.
As of Aug. 1, 2,335 graves were identified and marked with silver disks, McMullen said. That was thanks in large part to donations from the community. The Darien City Council footed the bill for the ground-penetrating radar study, and McMullen started a GoFundMe page to raise money to pay for the markers.
Thousands of people from around the U.S., states as far away as New York and California, contributed more than $14,000 to the cause.
“We’ve accomplished that and the city now has the cemetery on a weekly rotation for maintenance,” McMullen said. “My understanding is they’re planning on establishing a committee to look at upgrading and maintaining it.”
Delores Polite spends a lot of time in Glynn County working to make sure the historic Black graveyards in the northern part of the county get the recognition they deserve. Her labor and that of others has secured the help of the U.S. State Department in cleaning up the Broadfield Cemetery on Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation and performing a similar ground-penetrating radar study.
The next step for both the Upper Mill and Broadfield cemeteries will be trying to figure out who is buried in the graves.
“The most important thing that we have accomplished, and it’s mainly through the state department with Broadfield … is to recognize the graveyards that have been neglected. Broadfield has been neglected for over 50 years. That’s a shame to God,” Polite said.
McMullen said the Darien City Council’s Cemetery Committee will likely be the organization that heads up the effort in Upper Mill.
Trying to get it all sorted out is likely too much for one group, though, he said. It’s going to take the knowledge of locals with family ties and historians to untangle it all, he said.
“It’s probably not a hopeless task but a tough one,” McMullen said.
But it’s worth it. He has a cousin who works at a cemetery in Dublin, Ireland, that holds the remains of a million people.
“You can find everyone. They can tell you the row and the number on the headstone,” McMullen said. “It seems to me you need to take care of your dead. That’s what got us ginned up about it.”