While it may not have been a surprise to residents of South Coastal Georgia that there were unmarked graves in Upper Mill Cemetery in Darien, it was a surprise to Kieran McMullen at just how many there were: 2,335.

“It bothered me from the time I started here,” said McMullen, code enforcement officer for the city of Darien. “It’s five-and-a-half acres, two-and-a-half years old, and there didn’t seem to be enough markers.”

