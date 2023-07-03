With two swearing-in ceremonies this week, the Darien City Council is finally up to full strength again after working for months with no room to spare for a quorum.
Russ Quarterman took his oath Tuesday, and William Collins took his oath Friday.
Both won special elections to replace council members who died in consecutive winter months.
Councilwoman Marci Goodyear died of a heart attack in January with three years left in her term, and Morris Butler died in February in the last year of his term.
Because both seats were vacant, both Quarterman and Collins took office immediately after their elections last week were certified. Quarterman defeated Chelia Pinkney in the South Ward race while Morris ran unopposed.
Quarterman has 2½ years left in his term while Collins must run for re-election in November if he wants to remain on the council.
More than 40 people, including Collins’ frat brothers, cousins, work colleagues and others, filled the council chambers at City Hall as Collins took his oath of office.
Former Municipal Court Judge Holle Weiss Friedman administered the oath. Both she and Collins are associated with Temple Beth Tefilloh in Brunswick, and he serves as a shammash, the equivalent of a deacon, at First Tabernacle – Beth El in Jacksonville where he grew up. After working as a pharmacist, Collins moved to Darien years ago where his family goes back six generations.
Although he is Jewish, Collins took the oath with his hand on a Bible.
“I asked Holle if I should bring the Torah,’’ he said.
But Friedman responded “It’s in there,’’ referring to the Old Testament of the Bible.
Collins called upon his “senior cousin,’’ Rosalind Russell Collins, to hold the Bible as he repeated the oath.
Friedman joked that she was a little disappointed in the Bible that Collins borrowed for the ceremony when she learned it had been in the family only since 2001.
“I thought he was going to bring down an ancient family Bible passed down through generations,’’ she said.
Collins noted there were a lot of faiths represented in what Friedman called a very diverse audience.
“The Episcopal Church is here. You don’t have this many preachers at a funeral,’’ he said.
Mayor Hugh “Bubba” Hodge welcomed Collins to the four-member council.
“It’s wonderful to be working with a full board,’’ especially one with honorable and qualified members, he said.
Collins and Quarterman join Augustus “Bubba” Skeen and Griffin Lotson.
With only Skeen and Lotson voting on measures, no vote could pass without Hodge voting because three votes are required for passage. Usually, the mayor votes only to break a tie.
