Upper Mill Cemetery on New River Road in Darien is among the most historic in the coastal region, dating back to at least 1803 and possibly before.
Citizens of Darien, members of the Darien City Council and others came together Thursday to learn a little about the graveyard and preservation practices and to celebrate strides made recently in its preservation.
Darien’s public cemetery, Upper Mill is in pretty good shape, said Elizabeth Jones, a historical preservationist visiting from Monroe. It might be a little rough around the edges, but the city council has put some money into renovating the fence and paid for a study of unmarked graves using ground-penetrating radar, while private citizens who live nearby came together to plant some trees along the side fronting New River Road.
Jones became interested in Upper Mill after speaking with Brunswick resident Delores Polite and Darien residents William Collins and Serena Hall. Polite spends a lot of time in Glynn County working to make sure the historic Black graveyards in the northern part of the county get the recognition they deserve. Collins and Hall — as well as Hall’s husband, Dwight — are deeply involved in uncovering, preserving and promoting local history.
It’s a very old cemetery, the locals said, and it’s got a lot of secrets that need to be made public.
Records are often unavailable or incomplete when it comes to Black families, Jones said, and sometimes all that indicates a burial is a stone, bush or tree, she said. But when a gravestone is present, you can discern a lot from it. If it’s large or ornate, one could conclude the person or family had amassed some wealth, for example.
“Keeping a cemetery is very important … that tangibility of it is very important,” Jones said.
After investigating two acres of the six-acre graveyard, Omega Mapping, hired by the Darien City Council, discovered over 600 unmarked graves using ground-penetrating radar, said Gary McMullen, a code enforcement officer with the city of Darien. In some cases, a headstone remains but is buried below the surface, according to a report from Omega.
“We knew, but we didn’t really know,” McMullen said. “We just didn’t know where things were. We had an idea, people had an idea of where things were, but we couldn’t be sure. So the solution to it was to bring in ground-penetrating radar and look for anomalies in the ground so we knew whether or not somebody had been buried there.”
Upper Mill — named for a lumber mill once on Cathead Creek — is now one city-managed cemetery, but it was once three. A lot of those unmarked graves likely hold the remains of Black people, because one of those three cemeteries was primarily used to inter slaves from Butler Island. Alongside that cemetery were two more, one owned by a White Presbyterian church and another that was run by the city.
The city formally took over management of it around the turn of the 19th century, Jones said.
Because of that merger, some of Darien’s most prominent citizens of both races are buried there. Perhaps one of the most important figures in the cemetery — at least judging by his monument, one of the most prominent in Upper Mill — was Henry Todd, a Black man.
Todd was a timber baron, said Dwight Hall, but in most records, he’s simply referred to as a “free man of color,” Hall said. Upon his death, he left a substantial amount of money to both Black and White churches and the founding of a Black school, the Todd African Pilgrim School.
Those in attendance were optimistic about continued preservation efforts. Jones started Preserve and Serve Georgia as an entity through which to apply for grants for the preservation of Zion Hill Cemetery in Monroe, a historically Black graveyard, and offered some advice on how to go after preservation grants.