A recent national survey reported that one in four high school seniors in the United States smoked nicotine using a vape or other e-cigarette device in the last month.
And about 14 percent reported in the last month smoking THC, the main psychoactive compound in marijuana, using an e-cigarette, according to the Monitoring the Future survey results released recently.
These survey results alarmed health care officials and others across the country and brought new clarity to the drug use trends of America’s youth.
Brian Dew, chair of the department of counseling and psychological services at Georgia State University, shared this data with students and parents at Frederica Academy this week as part of a larger presentation on the dangers of vaping.
The Monitoring the Future survey, a federally funded project completed annually by the University of Michigan that surveys 50,000-80,000 eighth-, tenth- and twelfth-grade students across the country, recently released its 2019 findings.
“The No. 1 concern that the federal government reported was the rise in THC use in high school students,” Dew said.
Dew met Wednesday with a group of Frederica Academy parents and Thursday with the school’s Upper School and eighth-grade students.
The presentations, he said, aimed to explain why adolescents are using drugs they know are dangerous and to challenge stereotypes about who may be at risk of addiction.
The goal was not to scare the students, Dew said, but to give them the information needed to make responsible decisions.
“I’m going to give it to you as objectively as I possibly can,” he promised the student assembly.
Youth today, he said, are more at risk of depression, stress and anxiety than young people have been anytime before in the last 30 years. They’re also struggling with this while going through a time of significant developmental change.
Middle and high school students are at a time in their lives when they’re trying to determine what their values are and how they’re unique. But, this is also a time in their lives when it is of the utmost importance to fit in among their peers.
“They’re looking for an escape,” Dew said. “They’re looking for a release. Some kids are just looking to experiment. But a lot of kids are looking for some type of outlet to deal with that stress and anxiety.”
Youth have also been targeted, both by companies and by drug dealers, as the best new market.
The company Juul has been proven to have targeted the youth market in significant and problematic ways, Dew said. Their products are designed to look like Apple products. They market through social media and other channels that youth will see, and their flavors — before bans were put in place — included mango, creme and cucumber.
“The reality is adults have very little interest in smoking these products,” Dew said.
Companies that sell cigarettes have invested in this industry heavily, hoping to hook a new generation of nicotine addicts, Dew said.
“What these cigarette companies know and what they want and what they see happening is they see a brand new generation of people around the U.S. or outside the U.S. who have become addicted to nicotine or who like nicotine products,” he said. “And so, what better ways to get them introduced at this level with these products? And then as adults, they’re addicted to nicotine.”
Youth in Georgia are targeted as new markets for drugs, he said, because of the state’s placement as one of the most important channels of the drug trade in the United States.
Vapes and e-cigarette devices are being increasingly used to smoke THC, Dew said.
“The oils and the liquids that you purchase today that you pour into your vape pen or e-cigarette device to smoke it are between 60 and 80 percent of THC amounts“ Dew said. That percentage is more the double that of the typical joint, Dew said.
School officials have reported students falling ill in class because they smoked THC oil using a vape during the school day. Their bodies could not handle the high purity of the THC.
Youth are also more often than ever before using substances without knowing exactly what those substances are made up of, Dew said.
About seven months ago, emergency rooms across the country began to be inundated with cases of “lung injuries.” People who seemed otherwise healthy were reporting that they couldn’t breathe. Tests showed that crystals had formed inside their lungs, along with infections and blackened tissue, Dew said.
These injuries were caused by smoking nicotine or THC using vapes, Dew said, and the median age of people reporting this issue was 24.
“One thing these folks had in common is they were vaping using e-cigarette devices,” Dew said.