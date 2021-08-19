A recent donation to the Boys & Girls Club of Southeast Georgia highlighted how community partners can provide tangible support to organizations serving local youth.
Dan Vaden Brunswick donated a 15-passenger van last week to the local Boys & Girls Club, which has seen a significant increase in enrollment in the few years.
“On behalf of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Southeast Georgia, this is so much appreciated,” said Brooke Eldridge Parmelee, director of development for the Boys & Girls Club, while shooting a video with Dan Vaden staff at the local dealership. “We have 12 clubs now in Glynn County and McIntosh County, and we have more kids than we’ve ever served in our 50-year history this summer.”
The new van will be put to good use, she said, through enrichment activities like the daily field trips the students went on this summer.
“As you can imagine, with 12 clubs running numerous different directions, we needed more wheels,” Parmelee said.
Dan Vaden has partnered with the club for two years. Last year, the company donated laptops and began offering educational classes for older club members that focused on real-life topics like professional dress, financial responsibility and more.
“Our philosophy overall is for every dealership that we operate to have a local community partner, and we have really focused on education in different ways, whether it be a school or an organization like this, in every market we do business in,” said Jane Vaden Thatcher, president of the company. “And we really want those to be longer-term commitments.”
Dan Vaden staff asked the local Boys & Girls Club directly what needs they have. Transportation was the immediate response, so within hours the van donation was organized.
“This was the quickest a community partner has ever met a need,” Parmelee said.
The donation is part of the company’s goal of addressing real needs and creating multilayered partnerships in the community, Thatcher said.
“We don’t believe in sponsorships,” she said. “We believe in actually getting involved.”