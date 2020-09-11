The Elizabeth F. Correll Teen Center in Brunswick has gained a new partner.
Dan Vaden Brunswick presented the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeast Georgia with a check Thursday for $10,000, which will be used to purchase technology for club members at the Teen Center.
“We are super excited about this partnership with the Boys & Girls Club,” said Vaden Automotive owner Jane Vaden Thatcher during a check presentation ceremony at the company’s Brunswick dealership. “It is very important to me and to our family and to our team here in Brunswick that we find a partner that we can work with, to give back to the community, that really wants to be involved with us and be part of our team.”
Discussions began almost six months ago for the company to partner with the programs of the local Boys & Girls Clubs, but the pandemic delayed the start of the effort.
“We’re really excited to be able to partner with this group,” Thatcher said. “They had a need, and it’s something that we felt like we could provide.”
Dan Vaden plans to do more than contribute funding. An employee will visit the Teen Center and teach financial literacy to members.
Dan Vaden staff will also work with the students as mentors and possibly invite them to the dealership for a tour to learn about the company.
“For us to be able to help kids get off on the right foot financially and learn to make good choices will benefit them for years and years to come,” Thatcher said.
She said the partnership provides Dan Vaden an opportunity to help mold the next generation of potential employees and prepare students for what comes after high school.
This kind of education is at the heart of the Teen Center’s programming, said Brooke Parmelee, director of development for Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeast Georgia, which operates 10 club sites in Glynn County.
“We try to prepare those kids for what life looks like after the Teen Center and after high school,” she said. “It may not be college for everyone. It may be directly straight to the workforce. We want to help them prepare so when they graduate high school they have a plan and they feel like the Boys & Girls Club has helped them get there.”
The financial contribution for new computers will make a significant difference in the lives of club members who do not have technology at home, she said. Many students at the center, which serves eighth through twelfth graders, complete their homework during the after school programming.
Access to technology is especially important today as students and their families navigate new territories of virtual learning because of the pandemic, Thatcher said.
“We know that in the world we’re in right now, it is so important for every child to have access to computers, to internet connectivity, in order to learn in the virtual environments that sometimes they’re thrust in,” Thatcher said.