A utility subcontractor’s negligence damaged an oak tree along Frederica Road near Atlantic Drive, but the intrusion was a clear breach of the St. Simons Island tree ordinance, county officials said.
As a result, the developer of The Oaks commercial plaza had to return to the Islands Planning Commission last week to seek an amendment to its original tree plan. And now the developer has a tree in a state of intensive care, for which it has hired an arborist to nurse it back to health.
“As part of their tree amendment plan, they submitted a tree preservation plan for that damaged tree,” said Pamela Thompson, the county’s director of community development. “They have an arborist who feels he can make that tree strong and healthy again.”
Island planning commissioners approved the amended tree plan Jan. 18, though some did so grudgingly.
The tree in question grows along Frederica Road, its trunk 60 inches in diameter. It fronts an unremarkable tract that includes a parking lot and empty office space, which will soon be the site of The Oaks’ 7,400 square feet of commercial space and a new parking lot.
The tree represents a test of sorts for the county’s tree ordinance for the island, which was adopted in 2018 to protect the St. Simons canopy. The ordinance requires developers to make all efforts to preserve at least 50 percent of a site’s existing canopy.
One of a handful standing oaks on this half acre of dormant office space, the original tree plan required the oak’s preservation. But a utilities contractor dug a trench right up to the tree’s root system, likely running pipes underneath as a cost-cutting measure, a representative for the developer told islands planning commissioners last week.
The work caused potentially fatal damage to the oak tree’s root system, county officials said.
The tree was clearly marked for protection, said county planning manager Stefanie Leif.
County arborist Charles “Chuck” Flowers reviewed the plan with the developer and the contractor, she said.
“The county arborist worked very closely with them,” Leif said. “There was a plan in place on how to install those utilities without damaging the root zone of that tree. That plan was not followed. The tree fencing was removed.”
The damage to the tree’s root system was extensive enough to void the developer’s original tree plan. Leif said the amended plan is little changed from the original tree plan, which calls for extensive planting on the site to include new live oaks, evergreens and dahoon holly.
An arborist hired by the developer has plans to save the tree, Thompson said.
The developer has up to 18 months to save the tree. Otherwise, a fine of up to $1,000 will go back on the table — the penalty for killing a tree.
“This is a situation we had not encountered yet since the new ordinance was adopted in 2018,” Leif said. “We’ve had occasions where someone completely removed a large oak tree without giving notice to the county. This is a situation where there is root damage, but the tree is still standing. And the tree might make it.”
“I think it can possibly be saved,” said arborist Rog Dittmer, hired by the developer to save the damaged oak.
The tree ordinance preserves and protects existing trees on the island, Thompson said. Fines and other impositions on developers are only tools for achieving that goal.
“We want to send a strong message, but this is a bit of a unique situation,” Thompson said. “Their arborists believe they can save that tree and I think we should give them the chance.
“I don’t think this (amended tree plan) was any kind of a free pass. At the end of the day, the goal is to save oaks. And we will be checking.”