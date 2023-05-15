DA to host follow-up Community Dialogue
Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Keith Higgins is hosting a follow-up session to his February Community Dialogue event from 6:30-8 p.m. on Wednesday at College of Coastal Georgia.
Higgins and his staff will answer questions submitted at the February event and will have senior law enforcement officials from the Brunswick Police Department, Glynn County Police Department, Glynn County Sheriff’s Office and the Glynn County Schools Police Department on hand as well.
For more information, go online to BrunswickDA.org.
— The Brunswick News
