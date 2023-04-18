A 14-year-old minor who Brunswick police say was raped during a home invasion by a homeless man was held against her will and tortured for 15 hours, Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Keith Higgins said Monday.

He was speaking at a press conference with Glynn County police on another matter when he revealed the details about the sexual assault incident that occurred March 25. Higgins was speaking about a case that he said had taken up more resources than necessary because of misinformation on social media. Those resources, he said, should have been going to more important cases like the rape case.

More from this section

Chief: Pinova fire mutual aid response was excellent

Chief: Pinova fire mutual aid response was excellent

The Brunswick Fire Department remained on scene at Pinova on Monday and will likely stay through Tuesday to monitor for hotspots as environmental inspectors and fire investigators look into what caused a massive blaze Saturday at the wood resin manufacturing plant.

Y-Lift offers non-surgical facial rejuvenation

Y-Lift offers non-surgical facial rejuvenation

Dr. Diane Bowen at Golden Isles Center for Plastic surgery is a board-certified plastic surgeon who has been in practice for over 20 years. Dr. Bowen and her staff take great pride in providing “whole person” rejuvenation treatments for their patients. Golden Isles Center for Plastic Surgery…

Groups celebrate historic battle against British

Groups celebrate historic battle against British

Members of Revolutionary War heritage groups from around Georgia donned tricorn hats, long dresses, knee breeches and skunk skin gaps Saturday to celebrate Georgia Patriots Day, the 245th anniversary of the capture of three British warships in the Frederica River.