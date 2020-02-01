DA responds to allegations made to Senate committee

Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Jackie Johnson responded Friday to allegations made Thursday regarding the propriety of the presentation given to the Glynn County grand jury, which ended up releasing a report that suggested the possible abolition of the county police department.
Glynn County Commission Chairman Mike Browning made the allegations Thursday while testifying to the state Senate Government Oversight Committee before its vote on Senate Bill 317, legislation introduced by state Sen. William Ligon that would allow for the sheriff’s office to take over county policing duties.
“The presentment states that — and this is important — the presentment by the grand jury states that if the Glynn County commissioners are unable to address the issues set forth in these recommendations, if we’re unable to address the issues, OK?” Browning said. “That’s the first thing they say. If we’re unable to address those issues, the operation of the county police department should be terminated by the county commission and/or state legislature, which is why we are here today.”
Johnson stated in the news release that members of the grand jury met with the county attorney and asked that he relay their concerns to the commission.
“It has been suggested that the findings of 23 randomly chosen citizens are invalid because elected officials with an interest in the outcome were not asked to appear,” Johnson stated. “This evidences a fundamental misunderstanding of how the grand jury works. Under the law, judges and jurors must make findings of fact based upon sworn testimony by witnesses with direct knowledge relevant to the issue.
“It would be improper to place anyone before the grand jury to render opinions upon matters of which he has no direct factual knowledge.”
She also said it’s “implausible and offensive” to suggest the jurors could be manipulated by one person to achieve a desired result.
“It’s also important to note the grand jury’s findings are consistent with a prior ruling by Judge (Roger) Lane, State v. Whittle, as well as a subsequent ruling by Judge (Anthony) Harrison, State v. Jones,” Johnson said. “Both serve as superior court judges with unquestioned credentials and independence.”
Johnson notes two grand juries over a period of three years came to the same conclusion about letting the public decide on the continued existence of the county police department, and that a person shouldn’t allege impropriety on their part because the person doesn’t agree with the opinion given.
Meanwhile in the realm of campaign politics, Johnson’s announced challenger for the district attorney position, defense attorney Keith Higgins, filed his first disclosure report of the cycle Friday.
Higgins loaned himself $150,000, and added to that $2,800 from EJC Investments and a few dollars of interest. The bulk of the money already went to Higgins’ consultants at 365 Degree Total Marketing of St. Simons Island, in two separate payments totaling $117,213.
He closed out the reporting period with $35,566 on hand.
Johnson’s typically loaned herself an amount in the six figures at the beginning of the election cycle, but until this one hasn’t had to seriously dip into it. She loaned herself $125,000 on Jan. 31, 2019, and reported $4,568.42 in additional contributions in her year-end 2019 report, entering 2020 with $126,687.71 on hand.
Notable contributions to Johnson’s campaign include $200 from Glynn County Clerk Ron Adams and $250 from DA’s Office Investigator Marissa Tindale.