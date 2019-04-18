District Attorney Tom Durden has filed a petition to remove McIntosh County Clerk of Court Rebecca McFerrin from office less than a month after Gov. Brian Kemp suspended her for 60 days.
In the petition filed Wednesday, Durden lays out the complaints that two judges and others made against McFerrin and the findings of a panel that investigated McFerrin. The petition also stated that an accusation that she deleted from court records a speeding citation against her husband is indictable as a violation of her oath of office.
Should the petition to remove McFerrin make it to trial, a jury would be selected to decide whether she goes or stays.
The petition arises from an executive order Kemp signed March 25 ordering the suspension and instructing Durden to consider whether to ask for a trial to remove her permanently.
The suspension came after the state attorney general and two clerks of court, who Kemp appointed Jan. 20, investigated allegations that McFerrin had neglected or mishandled the duties of her office. The panel found that McFerrin had delayed court hearings on and ultimately deleted from the court database a case in which a trooper cited her husband for driving too fast for conditions at a speed of 101 mph.
James Glenn McFerrin’s trial in McIntosh County State Court was continued twice in March and April, 2017, without the approval of the judge but it appeared again on the May calendar. State Court Judge C. Jean Bolin knew McFerrin was on the May 24, 2017, calendar and was surprised when his name wasn’t called.
When Bolin checked with deputy clerks in the office, she learned the case had been deleted from the clerk of court database.
McFerrin defended her actions by saying, “I had the right to do what I did,’’ according to the investigation.
The panel said her response to their questioning on the matter was, “I guess I shot myself in the foot.”
In his petition, Durden emphasized the case of Shannon Daras who the McIntosh County Sheriff’s Office had arrested and jailed on traffic and drug charges. In poor health and pain, Daras needed medical attention but was unable to post the $13,000 bond, the investigative committee concluded.
Angered that Daras’ family kept calling and asking for a bond hearing, McFerrin instructed a deputy clerk to place Daras’ file “on the bottom of the stack,’’ Durden said in the petition.
The McIntosh County Sheriff’s Office bypassed McFerrin’s office and asked Bolin to set a recognizance bond for Daras so she could be released and be treated. Bolin agreed and Daras was released without McFerrin’s knowledge.
The investigative report, which Durden incorporated into his petition, said that other defendants were kept in jail without the benefit of bond hearings because McFerrin did not ensure their cases were placed in the database in a timely fashion. Because those cases were not in the files, their lawyers could not ask the court to conduct bond hearings.
The investigative report cites a litany of shortcomings in McFerrin’s office.
Among other things, she is accused of excusing so many jurors that too few remained to seat a jury for some trials. Witnesses have called the jury selection process a “train wreck’’ and “total disaster,’’ the report says.
McFerrin also refused to give judges computer access to court records and took judges’ signature lines off court notices and replaced them with her own.
When judges questioned McFerrin on that and other actions, her response was, “I’m elected just like you,’’ the panel said in its report.
The investigative report says that trial and hearing calendars “are a mess,’’ that criminal accusations and indictments are missing and that decisions to not prosecute defendants have been lost.
Bolin and Chief Superior Court Judge Robert Russell asked then Gov. Nathan Deal to look into McFerrin’s conduct in an Oct. 18 letter. The two judges detailed the allegations that McFerrin’s failure to file cases resulted in defendants remaining in jail too long without bond hearings. The allegation that McFerrin had interfered in the case against her husband was not part of that letter.
Russell and Bolin said judges had tried to counsel McFerrin on proper procedures, but she refused to accept the advice and did not appear interested in learning how to legally carry out the functions of her office.
Durden and McFerrin could not be reached for comment.